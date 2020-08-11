2021 Volkswagen Models Can Expect Big Changes to be Made

The 2021 Volkswagen cars are being readied in fashion so that the line-up is convincing for the majority of buyers.

The company has planned to come up with a completely revamped logo. The car models will be unique in terms of design, features and some interior changes that makes it a convincing purchase, in case the pricing witnesses an increase.

Also Read: New Spy Photos of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Emerge Online

One of the major upgrades is the inclusion of the MIB3 infotainment system which will be made available on all compatible models. While Volkswagen is looking forward to including it in all their variants, the design limitations may limit it to specific models that are compatible with the system. Besides, buyers will also gain access to the SIM card slot that makes it easier to browse the web on the move and listen to internet audio as well as other news updates.

Minor Yet Useful Tweaks

The tweaks may not instantly scream top end at this point because the brand is expected to deliver different models at a familiar price tag. The limitation comes from the fact that pricing of popular VW models cannot be significantly improved instantly which is why minor tweaks that make a difference seem more reasonable. The new emblem will be found in all the cars released in 2021 as it will showcase everyone that these cars belong to a particular year.

Also Read: 2021 G30 BMW 545e xDrive Specs and Performance Revealed

In addition to the existing climate control option, the engineers have come up with an allergen filter. For people with breathing issues or sensitive to allergens in the air, you can now rest assured that the air that circulates within the car is of top-notch quality. The tweaks continue to follow in terms of performance as the variants will be powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine. The tweaked engine will be RDE2 compliant and will also be capable of producing a solid 64 bhp when compared to the previous 59bhp.

While all these changes mentioned above pertains to the Up City model, the Volkswagen Polo 2021 edition will be one of the most anticipated models. It will use a 1.0-liter petrol engine producing about 94bhp and will also have a revamped interior, assuring a comfortable ride. The new design and emblem will be used in all popular models including the T-Cross, T-Roc and the T-Roc Cabriolet.

Volkswagen’s lineup is rather large that also includes Touran MPV, Golf, Sharan and Touareg SUV among other variants that will receive some visible tweaks for the new line-up.