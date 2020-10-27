2021 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Will be a Limited Edition SUV

The 2021 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg holds fame for being a stylish and catchy SUV of the season.

The latest limited-edition SUV is now officially out and anyone who was planning to buy one should possibly start looking into the variants available. Besides, the fact that they deliver a choice of powertrains including a V6 diesel engine or a V8 diesel engine further sweetens the deal.

The entire SUV is blacked out providing it a unique touch and is now available for Australian buyers to give it a try. Buyers may have a hard time getting their hands on one because Volkswagen has confirmed that they will make just 300 of these limited edition SUVs. The numbers further go down because only 200 of those models will feature the V6 diesel engine while if you are willing to go higher with a diesel-powered V8 powertrain, 100 of those cars will also be made as part of this program. They have also confirmed the pricing of the vehicle which starts at $119,990 in Australia. However, the on-road pricing will be much higher when taxes are added to it and it will go even higher for the top of the trim lines.

Powertrain Details

Under the blacked-out bonnet, the limited edition SUV houses a unique choice of powertrain because they are both diesel engines but will be split in terms of performance. The majority of the cars in the lot, about 200 will be equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine. It is capable of delivering about 600Nm torque and can easily accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.5 seconds. The numbers are quite impressive considering the fact that is a heavy SUV that needs lots of power to deliver impressive acceleration capabilities.

The other model will use a 4.0-liter V8 diesel engine delivering an increased 900Nm of torque and achieve the same speed in just 4.9 seconds. If you are willing to spend more, you can get much better performance. The style quotient is delivered by the LED matrix headlights, has privacy tint and uses 21-inch Suzuka alloy wheels. If you are willing to upgrade to the Sound and Comfort package, it further adds automatic wipers, a Dynaudio sound system with auto-dimming mirrors and soft-close doors for a more exquisite experience.

The top of the line 2021 Volkswagen Wolfsburg V8 edition costs $139,990 without including the on-road taxes. It is set for launch in March next year and will have a five-year warranty for buyers.

Image Credits