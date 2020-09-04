2021 W206 Mercedes Benz C-Class Spotted in New Spy Photos

Every time there is a new set of spy shots of one of the most anticipated cars of the year, it would be difficult to just pass it on. The 2021 W206 Mercedes Benz C-Class was randomly spotted and spy photographers ensured they captured as many shots as possible. As expected, the vehicle was completely camouflaged which left very little room for our imagination yet it wouldn’t be that bad to start guess, right?

By taking a quick look at the spy shots, it is easy to confirm that it sports an Avantgarde form. The large grille dominates a major part of the front fascia of the car. Without removing all this overwhelming camouflage, it might be immediately difficult to make a claim about the car’s design. Despite the known fact, it wouldn’t be an overkill to say right now that the new C-Class from Mercedes doesn’t look all that appealing as expected. Obviously, they are going to showcase it in a whole new way when official press shots are revealed.

Final Design May be Different

Judging a vehicle based on random spy shots is definitely not how one should approach the automobile industry. The 2021 W206 Mercedes Benz C-Class is no different as it has undergone some major changes that we are unable to confirm right away. Going by the looks of the outer shell that could be spotted in the photographs below, it seems they are trying to keep the overall design as crowd friendly as possible. After all, the idea is to make all their next-generation models more approachable in terms of design and pricing. The competition is much higher than it used to be combined with the fact that electric cars are well on their way.

The spy photos confirm that Mercedes Benz has already started testing the next-generation models. While there could be a slight slowdown caused by the pandemic situation, they are well on their way to launch them all in 2021 and the following years. The automobile brand is yet to many official announcements with regards to hybrid vehicles or an all-electric car that would provide the brand value as well as the comfort any Mercedes could offer.

If you are among those who are looking forward to purchasing one, you could keep your hopes in hold until the technical powertrain specifications of the 2021 W206 Mercedes Benz C-Class is revealed by the company. It is not advisable to make a decision based on rumors but rather wait for the word from the brand itself so make sure it is truly futuristic and offers all the features you would require for an enjoyable drive.

