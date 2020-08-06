2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Spy Shots Reveal Interior Design for the First Time

In the series of spy shots that gets leaked from time to time in these days, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 joins the lot.

For the first time, the interior design of the vehicle has been revealed in the shots and it gives us a much closer look at what to expect from the vehicle.

The BMW 2 Series is known for its sleek platform and the long list of features it offers makes it a favorite among buyers. Being a spy photographer is no easy task because, despite their best efforts, they weren’t able to capture how the car would look on the inside. Not anymore as one of them has managed to achieve it which confirms some of the long-standing questions. The car’s interior design is a fine combination of the G2x and the F44 platforms making it the most comfortable yet feature-rich solution that you would find in automobile design.

New Design on Tested Platform

While innovation is mandatory, not all of them will be welcomed by the buyer community. We do know that the G42 edition will be designed on top of the tested CLAR platform. The overall size of the platform that we have known through the years will be modified a bit to accommodate the newer changes. It belongs to the G2x family but the spy shots reveal more about the upcoming 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The car is expected to have much larger wheels than the outgoing model combined with an excellent M braking system. It should provide maximum grip on the road and better driving experience.

The innovative design on the dashboard instantly caught our eye in the spy shots. It bears lots of resemblance to the 4 Series Coupe with the excellent build quality and the manufacturer’s decision to use premium materials to construct it adds up to its exquisite look. Coming to a conclusion simply based on photographs is not an easy task but the upholstery is most probably made of Dakota Cognac leather or a similar material. Such additions are definitely expected to be part of the G42 vehicle.

The car’s exterior design further includes the BMW signature kidney grille but with increased size, a revamped tail lamp, bonnet and headlights. All the changes pave way for an exclusive new look when combined with the revised powertrains used in the 2022 BMW 2 Series G42 coupe model.