2022 BMW iX Electric SAV is Underway, Spotted without Camouflage

Big brands are busy working on the next generation electric cars and we know evidently that they are close to a launch date. The 2022 BMW iX Electric SAV is yet another model in the making.

Surprisingly, the car was spotted in Munich and it had no kind of camouflage on top of it. Anyone walking by could easily make out the design elements, the interior and overall look that BMW is trying to achieve this time around.

Based on what we already know, BMW is planning to offer two different choices for the iX variant. If you are someone who wants the best speed and performance from your vehicle, the possible option is to go for the Sport Package. As with most other cars in the same segment, this particular variant will focus on the best speed, acceleration and provide an overall performance boost to the vehicle. For everyone else, the option available is the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze edition.

Being an exclusive edition, it makes it easier to buy for anyone who is fascinated by the color option provided. The particular color palette is unique and stands out from the rest. The other color choices that you could buy include the Cashmere Silver metallic and the Aventurine Red II, with both being on the vibrant side. The car being spotted in the wild in Munich further adds to its impressive exterior design include the kidney grille frontline combined with a wheelbase which is the same as the X7.

Borrowing from Popular Models

The 2022 BMW iX Electric SAV is possibly one among the very few new entrants to the race. The automobile manufacturer is keen on making it the best which is why they have been borrowing all the design aesthetics from multiple cars. It starts with the X7 wheelbase while the kidney grille is once again a known asset for BMW and the height of the car is similar to the X6. The exterior dimensions even though not officially available for us in a specs sheet, is similar to the X5.

The grille that not many people are fond of at this point of time will be found in iNext and iX designs from BMW, as confirmed by Kai Langer chief designer at the automaker’s stable. The car is mounted on the 5th generation BMW eDrive platform which allows enough space for two electric motors, large battery and a fast charging technology that makes EVs more palpable. The speculated pricing starts at $70,000 and can go all the way up to $100.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.