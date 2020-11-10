2022 BMW iX1 Electric SUV Spotted on the Road, Spy Shots Available Now

With every major brand moving towards an electric future, we now have the 2022 BMW iX1 electric SUV heading to showroom at some point of time.

The vehicle as expected was fully camouflaged yet our spy shots could make out the actual design of the car. Being a compact SUV, it should be comfortable to sit and easy to drive around in any location.

The all-electric future sounds like a plausible choice at this point of time when global warming has become a stark issue. BMW is keen on bringing all their EVs out to the public as soon as public so that they could convince buyers to go for their brand. The new spy photos confirm that this will be more of a compact SUV in terms of size yet will use the body of the X1. Long time fans of the car will find this unique collaboration alluring as it satisfies both ends of the world while coming from a brand known for their best offerings.

In terms of design, BMW continues to maintain their aesthetics intact as the iX1 is equipped with glossy black plates. The obvious and strikingly unique kidney grille continues to dominate the front of the car combined with a series of blue highlights. While it is too early to make claims on the design front because of the obvious camouflage all over it, but it is possible confirm that it will not disappoint big time BMW fans if they choose to go all-electric while retaining the large wheelbase in the SUV.

Unmatched Performance in an Electric Engine

Most automobile fans were skeptical about the EV future because they believe the performance would take a big hit. However, the upcoming models from majority of the brands including the 2022 BMW iX1 electric SUV says a completely different story. On the inside, the car is powered by a solid electric engine that can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.8 seconds. The car is equipped with a 80kWh battery pack. It is capable of producing 210kW and 400Nm of torque power.

The overall driving range of the car is pegged at 460 kilometers on a full charge which is approximately 285 miles. The coverage seems plausible as you can easily complete a long journey without having to look for charging points along the path. The BMW I models are expected to be launched towards the end of next year or possibly by early 2022.

