2022 BMW M2 Spy Shots Are In: Photos & Specs are Here

The 2022 BMW M2 which was kept under wraps for a very long time has finally been revealed, not officially though.

We have managed to grab some spy shots of the car along with a slew of information that should keep the BMW lovers glued to it until the manufacturer is ready to make the announcement.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes C Class Has Tons of Technology Updates, Covers 100Kms in Hybrid Range

We still have a full year before the M2 hits dealership because the vehicle is slated for launch in 2022. The BMW M2 Coupe directly competes with the likes of Audi TT RS and Porsche Cayman, with all these cars being designed for those sports car lovers. The newest model will also retain some of the basic elements that made the original so popular and will retain the rear-wheel driving system. It will be powered by a straight-six petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox in the entry-level edition but most buyers may opt for the higher-end automatic gearbox variant.

With the overall design and body of the M2 under wraps, we couldn’t fully make out how the different aspects of the car have been designed. While it does look like the 2 Series edition, the lower front splitter combined with the diffuser and the quad exhaust confirms that the elements that make an M2 the best in the lot have been meticulously retained. The flared wheel arches further provide it an aggressive finish which buyers have come to love over the years and it is being built on top of the proprietary CLAR platform.

Also Read: 2023 BMW i7 Next Gen 7-Series EV Car Spotted, Camouflaged All the Way

In terms of technology, the 2022 BMW M2 may not be entirely different from other cars further higher in the line-up. Going on par with the M3 and the M4, it will be equipped with stability control technology, brake discs, calipers and adaptive dampers. All these things combined together often make up for the BMW experience but some of the credits should obviously go to the unique design that has been in vogue for decades now.

Powertrain Details

While we couldn’t confirm it officially, the BMW M2 edition will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine which is already being used in the BMW M3. The overall capacity of the engine is expected to be at 420bhp. The newest model will be launched in the UK first before it is made available in other regions. The customization option is expected to be higher in this region before it moves onto Europe and other parts of the globe to offer a similar but powerful experience one would expect from a sporty variant like the BMW M2.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.