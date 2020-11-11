2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Reveals Official Dashboard Power Flow Design: Video

The known brands are working on revamping their car’s design and platforms so as to welcome the new EV changes.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is one among the many that will be built on the new BEV2 electric platform. It is an exclusive new design by General Motors which has also revamped the dashboard of the vehicle with something the company calls as the Power Flow design.

The electric cars are being designed at a rapid pace with some great modifications. The only sad part is that we were able to make out the design only with the pair of silhouette images released by the company. For the first time, with production about to begin in 2021 the brand has revealed how the interior dashboard would look like. They have not only showcased it in a pair of images that is usually the industry norm. Instead, Chevrolet has piqued our interest by revealing it using an actual video.

The New Power Flow Screen

In the video, we can spot that the car makes use of the energy available in an efficient manner. Being an electric vehicle, everything matters because unlike a gasoline vehicle where the battery power is converted, everything is drawn directly from the solo battery setup. The graphics on the dashboard is much more futuristic which will enable users to easily know the activity that is going in the electric motor and the battery. It is similar to how you can view the tasks running on an iOS or Android phone, making automobiles more of computers than they have ever been.

The on-screen buttons are limited yet should easily get the job done. The energy button can be easily spotted as it is marked with a green leaf as found in many gadgets you would use on a daily basis at home. The other physical buttons available on the dashboard includes the home button to reach the main page along with the media and phone button. As the name suggests, they will allow you to access different aspects of the infotainment system and there is a navigation button as well.

The instrument cluster on the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV has been modified and physically it is now more impressive with a metallic trim along the sides. The HVAC controls now feature bigger buttons for easier access and the overall color scheme includes black, white with a tough of grey. The Bolt EUV will be an electric car in the affordable range and is expected to support hands free driving at some point of time.