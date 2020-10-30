2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spotted, Spy Shots Reveal a New Disguise

Ferrari is not the kind of brand people would associate with themselves because of the pricing and performance they aim to achieve.

The trend will continue yet the 2022 Ferrari Purosangue will stand because it will entice most buyers to go for it, if they could afford the exquisite brand. The spy shots revel the new SUV with a new camouflage that we are not used to and as always a couple of things can be spotted from the picture.

Also Read: 2021 BMW iNext – Spy Shots of the Next Gen Electric SUV Emerges Online

Whenever new prototype of upcoming cars are being tested, it is not easy to spot them in the wild. They are often kept under wraps and even if you manage to spot the new Ferrari SUV, most would consider it to be yet another large car considering the thick disguise. Luckily, the Purosangue has been spotted in wild. The not so surprising factor is that the car was being tested in none other than Maranello which happens to be the home ground for the automobile brand.

Borrowing Design Trends

By taking a quick glance at the design, we could spot some elements despite the strong camouflage used by the manufacturer. The SUV looks a lot like the Maserati Levante while it is surprising to see the team using design from the Porsche Panamera. Besides, this is still a prototype and they could easily swap the bonnet or many other components to reveal a completely new design. Based on the spy shots, it is also possible to deduced that this particular model will pose carbon ceramic brakes and may also have a quad exhaust pipes. Some of the components are often wishful thinking than the ones actually found on the vehicle. They can be confirmed only when the official launch takes place.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Megane Sedan Facelift Edition, Tech and Features to Know

It is not just the disguise that looks completely different in the 2022 Ferrari Purosangue but they have also modified the car’s overall shape. While most SUV models have large ground clearance and a bigger top area, this one has a flat design. The rear legroom is assumed to be much larger but it is yet another guess that we can’t confirm so early in its prototype stage. If there is something to find from this spy shot, it looks like Ferrari and the brand as a whole has managed to keep this completely under wraps for years now.

It is expected to be powered by a V8 engine 3.9-liter variant capable of delivering 650 horsepower but there is no rumors on Ferrari opting for a hybrid variant.

Image Credits