2022 Genesis GV70, First Look and it’s Impressive Already!

Get ready for a series of new modern-age vehicles to hit the stores and the 2022 Genesis GV70 is one among them.

The surprise factor about this vehicle is that it delivers on all fronts at first look and also has an impressive look in person. Not everyone will be able to take a look at the car before its official launch but we had the chance and we would love to share our experience.

For everyone else, you should be glad that the YouTuber who also had the opportunity to take a look at it was good enough to share what he felt. The GV70 is one among the many cars that are receiving modern treatment because buyers are looking forward to electric cars and this falls right in line for anyone planning to embrace the change.

In terms of design, according to the YouTuber, the Sports Package should be a worthy addition to specific buyers. When you pay for the additional features, you will be able to get an aggressive update including the dark chrome grille combined with an aggressive front bumper. The tailpipes are uniquely rounded combined with body-color diffuser as well as a uniquely designed steering wheel.

In-Depth YouTube Video Reveal

Most automobile fans should wait for the actual reveal of the model but if you really can’t, it is time to watch the video fully to get an idea. The 2022 Genesis GV70 is smaller in size if we directly compare it with the GV80. For passengers on board, there will be enough legroom and headroom both in the front seat and in the back seat. The unique dashboard will provide excellent information on almost everything about the car and the road so that you could drive with convenience.

In the upgraded edition of the GV80, the user will be able to start the vehicle by using the fingerprint reader. Obviously, these are all set for the future and will make life easier for the daily commuter. On the Genesis GV70 edition, a 14.5-inch infotainment system provides the necessary information coupled with a wireless charger and an ambient lighting system which can also be controlled using the touchscreen setup.

Check out the YouTube video to know more about it and we will bring more updates on our own experience with Genesis cars as well as other brands as they are revealed. It is great to be an auto fan now as the industry undergoes a major transformation.