2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz promises a lot for sport adventure freaks 

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz spy photos have come up, providing a preview of things to wait for. As evident through the images, it’s very much a small truck having a compact bed within a spacious cabin. Quite similar to the Honda Ridgeline, the Santa Cruz is going to be developed on a unibody platform. In terms of size though it appears moreover like a competitor of compact Ford Maverick, rather than a mid-level truck.

Though Hyundai hasn’t called it a ‘truck’ anywhere so far, the SUV pick-up with four doors borrows an impression from that of Hyundai Santa Crux. As per Hyundai, it’s a ‘Sport Adventure Vehicle’. Anyway, it appears like a crossover truck from the exterior with a catchy design, moreover flaunting the Hyundai’s typical edgy design in its body. Despite being smaller in comparison to regular mid-size pickup trucks, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup smartly employs the crossover model that makes it quite spacious. All in all, the manufacturers have designed it for all generations.

Exterior

Coming to the designing and positioning of the grille, it is apparent that the 2022 Santa Cruz is going to have a distinguishing front-end, providing it a hunky appeal over the 2021 Santa Fe. However, the lights are pretty similar to Santa Fe. Noteworthy here is that the headlights are established at a much lower position. One may claim that the grille has been taken from the new Tucson’s face, but, it is certainly taller in comparison. There are many to compare it with Elantra’s face as well.

Hyundai’s justifies its claim to call the SUV a ‘Sport Adventure Vehicle’, providing it with a muscular body line. It looks quite tough with an incredibly strong Y-shape crease structure. In terms of windshield, it is quite similar to a crossover, unlike the trucks that have moreover vertical windshields.

According to Hyundai, Santa Cruz is going to have a “flexible bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel-drive platform”, which makes it thoroughly suitable for the adventure freaks. In short, we can expect it to be a grander version of the regular crossovers having an all-wheel-drive model. No need to worry about performance as Hyundai assures about “powerful and efficient engines” in it, and guaranteeing multiple engines.

Interior

Coming to the interiors, it’s apparent that Hyundai has picked the idea straight away from the 2022 Tucson crossover, which means Santa Cruz is going to be a compact pickup. The only difference between Santa Cruz and Tucson is perhaps with the trim level. As it is evident, Santa Cruz is very much likely to come with a lower trim level, unlike the Tucson with an upper trim level. Where the 2021 Tucson flaunts a keyless ignition, the Santa Cruz comes with a regular turnkey ignition system. There is a traditional hood over the gauge cluster. So it can be concluded that Santa Cruz is going to be a Tucson that has a comparatively effective back-end.

