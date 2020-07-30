2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 Spotted in New Spy Photos

With the model’s design being finalized, the 2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 was surprisingly spotted testing without any camouflage.

While most automobile companies are sensitive about keeping their design under wraps until the release date, the new Land Rover seems to have significant upgrades on the inside and the powertrain but the design elements do give a nod to the existing model.

Based on the recently acquired spy photos, it can be spotted that the new model will proudly sport quad exhaust tips on par with any sport edition available and the brakes will also be upgraded for additional grip. From the information available at this point, it is known that a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will be the base variant in the SUV capable of delivering about 296 horsepower. At the same time, for those who are not easily satisfied with minimal power on such a large vehicle, there is always the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine with an inline-6 mild-hybrid technology. It is capable of pushing the overall output to 395 horsepower.

Turbocharged Edition for Performance

The automobile community is always a demanding one at every price point. The baseline cars are often aimed at commuters but as you go up the line, it becomes essential to offer more power. The 2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 edition is easily the most powerful of the lot. The particular model can easily push about 500 horsepower making it a beast and it can easily appease even the most demanding buyer of them all.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class Now Supports Augmented Reality for Easier Driving

Under the hood, this particular variant, if it has already caught your attention will be powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine. The newest variant can comfortably push about 523 horsepower and will be a 4.4-liter V8 with improved manufacturer parts and tuned to meet perfection. Land Rover is planning to launch the 2020 edition and continue to sell those vehicles but will choose to upgrade them to the newest V-8 edition when it is time.

Also Read: 2020 BMW M5 Can Now be Upgraded with M Performance Parts

The High-Performance Defender will be directly competing with the Mercedes AMG G63 but it is not going to make its presence felt at least until 2021. The 2022 model will launch its baseline edition first after which the SVO edition will be revealed. The pricing of the current Defenders available starts at $50,925 and is ideal for those who are not keen on too much horsepower requirements. After all, if you like to save a few thousand dollars but love the huge design of the Defender, the available variants should be enough.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Source