2022 Mercedes AMG SL Roadster Spy Shots Confirm Model is Official

When an upcoming model is spotted being driven around the road, it is obviously close to getting launched.

The 2022 Mercedes AMG SL Roadster was spotted with complete camouflage and it looks like the car is very much out of the prototype stage. The design despite being covered looks nearly complete and it indicates that the launch date could probably be around the corner.

The road testing phase is an important aspect for every car manufacturer because they have to ensure it performs as claimed and is efficient. In Europe, the aspects are far more complex than in North America because of the impact every new launch has on the environment. While this is definitely not an electric car to be proud of with zero-emission on the planet, it does deliver an exciting level of performance. AMG is the company behind this assured performance and all their variants have so far never failed to impress.

SL Roadster is a legendary vehicle famous for its design, performance and the ability to be silky smooth on the road. Mercedes on its own may not be able to deliver this iconic vehicle from 1952 that is designed to custom suit what new cars offer. However, the Mercedes AMG partnership stands proof to this claim and it has been meticulously put together to meet the speculated standards.

Scheduled for Launch in 2022

As the name indicates, the 2022 Mercedes AMG SL Roadster is expected to be officially revealed next year and hit stores another year later. The only saving grace of these spy shots is the fact that the new Roadster SL variant is indeed in production and will officially be launched under the Mercedes banner. While details related to this car are mostly under wraps, it is known that it will be constructed on top of the Modular Sports Architecture platform.

The particular platform is already being used for GT sports cars for a new generation which balances the best of performance and comfort. It is speculated that it will be powered by a 3.0-liter engine delivering about 429 horsepower and another 4.0-liter V8 delivering about 515 horsepower. The top of the line model could be a plug-in hybrid variant capable of going all the way up to 800 horsepower, making it the most potent car in the line-up. The pricing as well as other important information may not be immediately available at this point in time.

