2022 Mercedes Benz AMG GT73e Four-Door PHEV Coming Soon, Spy Shots In

Mercedes Benz in association with AMG is not going to be left out in the race as the company is already working on a plug-in hybrid variant to be revealed soon.

The spy shots comprise of the upcoming 2022 Mercedes Benz AMG GT73e four-door edition with its regular powertrain. Obviously, they would have tweaked the engine to deliver better than the previous model which was revealed way back in 2017.

Instead of fully enveloping the car with camouflage, the makers have decided to hide the tail light area and some specific zones. It allows us to easily have a glance on the overall design of the car and it remains largely unchanged. The reason why they didn’t choose to hide the entire car confirms that it is going to be a familiar ride for people who already own the GT edition but with minor changes to justify the new launch.

Even though, the original variant was launched back in 2017, the V-8 engine used in the car was impressive in terms of performance and its sheer power. The newest edition surprisingly will manage to beat all the records set by the older V8 engine and will be a solid launch as it has been slated to hit stores in 2022. In select markets, the new GT73e may possibly get launched towards the end of 2021 which should give us a quick preview of the improvements the manufacturer makes.

Under the Hood Changes

As expected and speculated in the past, the 2022 Mercedes Benz AMG GT73e will be equipped with an amazing V8 engine but a V12 engine is also on the cards. The letter e indicates that it will be a partially electrified variant and make use of plug-in hybrid technology. Under the hood, the car’s AMG tuned engine V8 variant will be a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged variant capable of delivering a whopping 805 horsepower. This is considered to be reserved for the range topping variant.

The GT 63 S which falls in the lower bracket will be limited to 630 horsepower. The acceleration capability will be higher as it can reach 62mph in just 3 seconds or possibly even less. The GT 63S holds the record at 3.2 seconds with its current model and the new variant should top it up. The pricing of the new variant including the PHEV edition is not known at this point of time. It will be a premium price tag without questions.

