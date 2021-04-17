2022 Mercedes Benz EQS redefines lavishness and promises incredible performance

Mercedes-Benz ultimately has taken the curtains off its latest EQS electric sedan. The gigantically lavish car can generate up to 516 hp and can meet 475 miles. It can effortlessly meet the benchmark of 0-60 in just 4.1 seconds being at its best of 130 mph. Now EQS is going to be the first all-out electric Mercedes Benz to hit the roads of the United States.

News around this new Mercedes-Benz has been surfacing in regular intervals. Earlier this month, details around its recommended range of 478 miles for EQS 450+, along with EQS 580 were made available. The single motor 450+ edition comes with 329 hp along 406 pound-feet torque, which indeed is adequate for meeting 0-60 sprint in 5.5 seconds. According to Mercedes, they are not sure about meeting a similar range within the EPA test cycle, though they are hopeful to cross at least 400 miles.

This 2022 EQS is going to lock horns with the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, and Tesla Model S in the United States, after hitting the stores in fall 2021. The EQS is going to bring incredible safety features and promises whole arrangements for the user’s comfort, ranging from lane centering, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, to adaptive cruise control. According to Mercedes, the EQS comes with an integrated wireless smartphone and facility of device charging, including six USB-C charging ports.

Now both these can only match the highest speed of 130, which indeed is not very significant in comparison with the standard set by Tesla. However, one must consider that these are after all not the AMG models. Moreover, as far as the native performance segment of Mercedes is concerned, the straight-line speed has never really been an issue.

Coming to dual-motor, the EQS 580 comes with 516 hp along 611 lb-ft, and can meet 0-60 times in 4.1 seconds. Well, the only thing common about both is the maximum speed, which is 130 mph. There is a back-end axle steering unit available in 4.5 degrees and 10-degree versions, along with adaptive air suspension.

The interior of the electric sedan was revealed by Mercedes in March, including the incredible “Hyperscreen” establishment along with OLED displays with the 56-inch glass surface.

It’s apparent that Mercedes has emphasized a lot on styles working meticulously on it. Specifically, the taillights featuring captivating helical LED elements, and the sturdy front grille with compact Mercedes logos look really cool. Each of the headlights comes with striped elements to hold EQS with S-Class.

On a whole, the EQS falls into the larger segments of Sedan. However, it has been designed really smart to meet well with the styling. The 205.4 inches long vehicle thus is only a couple of inches smaller in comparison to S-Class. The best part, Mercedes makes most of this size through the EVA platform, which is meant explicitly for S-Class. Interestingly, the wheels have been pushed further towards the edge of the car thus providing a shorter hood in comparison to the S-Class, but have stretched the cabin providing an incredibly aerodynamic windshield.