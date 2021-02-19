2022 Mercedes Benz SL Interior and Powertrain Revealed in Spy Photos

With every new model being tested in varying weather conditions, the 2022 Mercedes Benz SL is no different.

It was spotted being tested in really cold conditions to ensure the powertrain used in the vehicle could withstand the pressure and this also happens to be a test for the exquisite interiors the company is planning to offer its buyers.

Being an entirely camouflaged car of its kind, we somehow managed to spot many of the design changes that Mercedes is going for. The upcoming SL model was spotted in Sweden where it is often snowy and if we are to remove the camouflage in the vehicle, it would definitely be a sight to behold. The car as rumored will be equipped with a four-cylinder engine combined with a V8 hybrid engine. With almost every last manufacturer moving towards a hybrid variant to offer lesser strain on the planet, it is not only Mercedes but every brand is planning to completely discontinue all-gasoline or diesel engines by 2025.

Also Read: 2023 BMW i7 Next Gen 7-Series EV Car Spotted, Camouflaged All the Way

A pair of astute spy photographers managed to capture it and we should give them due credit for their work to be going out to capture in this cold weather. The majority of the design element happens to be completely hidden by the camouflage which is expected of any car that is yet to be officially unveiled. Most brands would make changes to their exterior before revealing it to the public but going by the overall outlook, we can confirm that this belongs to the high-performance S series 2022 Mercedes Benz SL category.

Powertrain Details Unveiled

In the front end, the S-Class is equipped with a Panamericana grille combined with a low air intake front grille. There are four square exhaust tips at the back which strongly signify the inclusion of V8-engine, optimally tuned by AMG for Mercedes. The car features 20-inch large alloy wheels and uses Michelin tyres which are supposed to be durable, higher on the grip and is made using a new rubber material.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes Benz AMG GT73e Four-Door PHEV Coming Soon, Spy Shots In

Under the hood, the dashboard is quite stylish and futuristic like a Tesla car. It features a large 12.8-inch infotainment system combined with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2022 Mercedes Benz SL AMG variant will possibly feature a rear-wheel-drive model but higher-end editions will go for a four-wheel drive to make the ride as comfortable as it could get. The vehicle is set to be launched in Australia by 2022.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Credits