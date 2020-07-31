2022 Mercedes EQE SUV is Set to Impress with 430 Miles Range

The all-electric vehicles are the future no matter what some might argue and the 2022 Mercedes EQE SUV is set to hold the top position.

The brand is already associated with the best of luxury and performance. When the engineers could come up with an exciting level of mile range coverage on a single charge, they could easily hold the position once again in this electric car era.

The all-electric vehicles from major brands are vying for the competition by 2025. While some of these models will be launched much earlier, the entire line up will be dominated by electric cars in the next couple of years. Joining the fray is the EQC platform from Mercedes and it will be replacing the traditional GLC platform used in all their cars so far. Along with it, the EQA and EQB models are also in the cards. The fully electric cars are under development with lots of tweaks being made from time to time.

A Brand New Platform with Improved Mile Range

According to the information from Mercedes, the EQE will be a platform for large vehicles such as SUVs and large saloon variants. The catch is making an electric vehicle is that the weight of the car should be balanced. The engineers are expected to balance the weight of the battery, the electric engine and the components so that users could drive the vehicle for increased mile range. There is no option to force people to keep charging their car for a long drive which is a challenge faced by every brand including Mercedes when switching to an all-electric future.

In terms of design improvements, the EQE models make use of a slim and sleek LED headlight design. The 4×4 proportions from traditional SUV cars have been maintained but it has some subtle changes including a longer wheelbase and a laid back cabin. The bonnet much more robust in the new edition and the spy shots confirmed that the car’s many new prototypes are being tested on road.

If we are to make a claim, the 2022 Mercedes EQE will not hit showrooms until 2023 yet it is exciting to know that it will offer 430 miles on a single charge. The flagship models will be able to deliver such huge numbers while those on a budget may have to settle for a lower model. Either way, it will still make EVs far more reliable and worth the investment especially when most markets are yet to offer a charging port throughout different regions.

