2022 Subaru BRZ Delivers More Power without Turbo Powertrain

Every time a refreshed model of the existing car gets launched, people would expect more power. Most automobile brands achieve it by including a turbocharged powertrain but the 2022 Subaru BRZ has delivered the same without having a turbocharger in the engine.

The engineering team seems to have picked this up as a challenge that they would like to pursue and they have managed to accomplish it in the second generation model. This is easily an achievement that should turn heads because being able to deliver improved performance on the same engine keeps production costs lower. Under the bonnet, the car is still powered by the same but improved 2.4-liter flat-4 engine. Compared to the outgoing 2.0-liter flat-4 engine, the improvement is less on paper but it brings in some impressive numbers in the real world.

While the outgoing Subaru BRZ model had a limited 205 horsepower capacity combined with 156 lb-feet of torque, the 2022 Subaru BRZ goes much higher. It can easily deliver about 228 horsepower combined with 184-pound feet of torque, making it an exciting new addition for users planning to make an upgrade. The powertrain is mated with a six-speed manual and there is an automatic gearbox available as well for those who need it. The included Sport mode allows the owner to comfortably touch top speed while driving the car with an automatic transmission.

Keeping Costs and Performance Balanced

In their statement, the people behind the Subaru BRZ confirmed that while it may not immediately appease demanding enthusiasts, they have to strike a balance. They can easily choose to upgrade the engine but by doing so, it will lead to increased costs. When they improve the engine, the car’s handling should be modified and so does the design which will come under some big changes. Subaru wanted to keep things simple, affordable and familiar with the outgoing model.

The 2022 Subaru BRZ borrows some design elements from the Toyota car. On the inside, it is efficient and comfortable with a large touchscreen infotainment system. The engineers have also upgraded the traction and stability system. With an 8-inch touchscreen system, it is easier than ever to know what is going on and change climate controls as required.

The car is set for launch later next year and unless we have access to the vehicle as well as the on-road pricing, it may be difficult to judge its value for money. Once we get our hands on the device, we could easily deduce whether Subaru has made the right choice by using a non-turbo engine to boost performance.

