2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is All Set to Thrill the Off-road Adventure Freaks

If you crave adventure with your car, Subaru certainly has something exciting for you, as it comes out with the 2022 Outback Wilderness. This is touted as the most efficient and rugged Outback to have surfaced so far, having incredible off-road efficacy and stability.

With a 40 mm wider body, the 2022 Outback Wilderness can be easily distinguished through its revamped grille and bumpers. Its comparatively larger wheel-arch cladding provides it a much sturdier appeal. Apart from these, the roof rails, window moldings, and mirror caps with black outer trim are some of the features that make it stand out. There is a black hood decal that makes it identical to Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Subaru claims that the black decal design is meant for lowering the sun glare through off-road rides. Enriched with 225/65R17 all-terrain tires, the 2022 Outback Wilderness provides the perfect arrangement for effective grip essential for off-road trials. This, in combination with a matte-black alloy wheel, makes it even more exciting. To take care of the visibility aspects while riding through the challenging paths, it provides LED hexagonal fog lamps. Ensuring complete protection of the engine, the Outback comes with four skid plates. It keeps the turbocharged 2.4-liter engine intact, though the 2022 Outback Wilderness boosts its efficacy through its off-road suspension design, ultimately coming with a cumulative ground clearance of 241 mm.

To offer greater help for drivers, especially while passing through challenging muddy or icy paths, it comes with an X-MODE function. Additionally, there is roll angle information provided with the X-MODE display. In terms of towing capacity, it stands still at 3,500 pounds or 1,588 Kgs at maximum. However, the fixed-roof rails provide a static load capacity of 700 pounds or 318 Kgs.

Don’t worry about your Outback getting dirty while crossing through the off-road trails as it comes with a much-enduring framework that can be easily cleaned. The all-weather super-soft upholstery along with explicit floor liners made up of rubber (weatherproof) makes it exciting. The interior of the Outback feels incredible to touch through explicit an anodized copper-finish.

Subaru claims that a whole range of safety arrangements has been provided for the equipment. There is a front-view camera meant for providing a closer 180-degree view upfront, which can be useful while driving at the junctions and while passing through contracted trails with huddles throughout. Moreover, if you want a vehicle in terms of performance, rather than mere looks, then this is the one you should go with.

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is all set to be available with Canadian dealers this spring, but there is no clarity regarding the price.

