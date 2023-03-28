2023 Audi Q6 E-tron Will Have 372-Mile Range

The upcoming 2023 Audi Q6 E-tron from the German automaker is one of the manufacturer’s premium electric cars.

The car will arrive as a rival to the EQE SUV from the competitor Mercedes-Benz. The car will also be one of the 20 new models planned for a launch by the manufacturer by 2025 riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed in association with Porsche.

Read Also: 2024 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron Prototype Revealed through Spy Shots

Spy shots of the Audi Q6 E-tron were leaked recently indicating that Audi has already commenced testing of its electric vehicle on roads. These spy pictures also offer a revelation about what the car will look like.

2023 Audi Q6 E-tron Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has not made public the full performance details that can be expected from the Q6 E-tron. However, in a discussion with Autocar, Oliver Hoffmann, technical development boss confirmed that the car will definitely deliver a 372-mile range. The PPE is known to support up to 270kW charging rate because of its 800V technology. It is possible that the car will come in two variants with rear-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive configurations.

Both models will have a standard rear-mounted electric motor. The higher-end Audi Q6 E-tron configuration may be equipped with an extra ASM or PSM electric motor at its front axle for e-AWD. Moreover, the high-performance model will likely reach 0 to 62mph in just four seconds. As for the suspension, the possibility of a multi-link axle in the back and a five-link axle in the front cannot be completely ruled out.

Audi Q6 E-tron Exteriors and Interiors

The spy photos hint that the Audi Q6 E-tron will have a modern SUV design with a curvy profile and a wide quarter glass design. This glass design will enable passengers in the rear to be benefitted from more natural light and sense of space. The front fascia also appears to have an elegant design while other highlights that can be expected are a hunched rear section, a rapidly sloping roofline and raked A-pillars.

Read Also: 2024 Audi S4 Avant Leaked Spy Photos Highlight Quad Tailpipes

The car is also speculated to feature LED rear lamps with a narrow light strip connection, a typical SUV-style straight beltline and slim matrix wedge-shaped headlights with a large and enclosed silver Single frame grille between them. According to one specific spy photo, a unique feature of the 2023 Audi Q6 E-tron will be the split headlamps with a lower rectangular part and a wedge-shaped upper part.

On the inside, the car will sport a spacious cabin and a tablet-style floating touchscreen for infotainment. The Q6 E-tron is also expected to have driver assistance functions, connectivity features and digitalized controls. There may also be a customizable virtual instrument cluster and an augmented reality head-up display.

When will the Audi Q6 E-tron be released?

It was initially planned to launch the Audi Q6 E-tron last year. However, according to the latest reports, the manufacturer will reveal its SUV in the latter part of the year. This will be followed by the car hitting the market in early 2024,

What is the price of the Audi Q6 E-tron?

The 2023 Audi Q6 E-tron is positioned by the manufacturer between its Audi Q4 E-tron and the Q8 E-tron that made a recent launch. Hence, the car is also likely to be priced accordingly and come with a starting price tag of around £60,000 which translates to close to $73,020.

Image Credits: Autocar