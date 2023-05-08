2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT to Come with an All-Wheel Drive and 637 HP Output

Luxury automaker Audi is working on its upcoming 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT for a release later this year.

The car has a lot to share with the Porsche Taycan but has its own unique noteworthy traits. The similarity is not surprising given the fact that the car rides on the Premium Platform Architecture (PPE) that has been developed as a joint effort by Audi and Porsche.

2023 Audi RS E-Tron Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Audi RS E-Tron GT will sport wheels of 21 inches size. The car will have a faux single-frame grille, a lightweight roof structure and an angular styling. For the first time, the manufacturer will adopt the body color for its front-end insert by doing away with the monolithic dark gray color used in the models of the previous years. However, the car will continue to retain its low, long and sleek stance that gives it a stylish and contemporary appearance.

For the inside, the RS E-Tron GT will feature a seating capacity of five people. There will be a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen functioning as the center display. The 12.3-inch instrument cluster display will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and supports multiple levels of customization. The car will have a standard Bang &Olufsen stereo system along with ambient lighting. It will also be equipped with all the safety features that the manufacturer offers for the US market.

Audi RS E-Tron Engine Specifications

The new 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT will have two synchronous motors with permanent magnets. The engine will portray outputs of 612 lb-ft. torque and 637 HP when it runs in boost mode. In normal mode, the output is reduced to 590 HP. The car will also house a lithium-ion 93.4kWh battery. One of the motors will be incorporated in the rear axle to render a two-speed transmission while the other motor is a single-speed motor mounted on the front axle.

The RS E-Tron GT will achieve a distance of 0kmph to 60kmph in just 3.1 seconds. The car will be capable of delivering a range of 232 miles. As for the economy numbers, it will render 79mpg for city driving, 82mpg for highway driving and a combined 81mpg.

How much does the Audi RS E-Tron GT cost?

The Audi RS E-Tron GT is slated to come with a price tag of $143,900. This price is exclusive of the $1,495 destination and handling charges. The car is expected to arrive at dealerships in Fall this year.

How fast does the Audi RS E-Tron GT charge?

The 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT battery will reach a charge of 80% from 5% in just 23 minutes when it is connected to a 350kW DC fast charger. On the other hand, with a home charger, a fully drained battery takes 10.5 hours to attain full charge.

Image Credits: Motor1.com