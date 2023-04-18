2023 BMW M2 Specs Revealed Ahead of Release

Seven years since the inception of the BMW M2, the German automaker is all set to offer its fans the 2023 BMW M2 that has the same appeal as the very first model.

The manufacturer is releasing the 2023 BMW M2 in the month of April and a few interesting specifications have been let out.

2023 BMW M2 Exteriors and Interiors

The new BMW G87M2 comes with a squared-off fascia and sports sharp lines-like design on the outside and a reasonably sized kidney grille. The car features 20-inch wheels on the rear and 19-inch wheels on the front. It also incorporates the manufacturer’s Shadowline package that gives the vehicle its quad black exhaust tips and heavily shaded lights. The brake calipers depict a contrasting finish.

Inside the G87M2, the car has comparatively less legroom and headroom when compared to the F87M2. The manufacturer has done away with its M Carbon Bucket seats in favor of the classic M Sport seats. The car also sports a large curved display powered by the manufacturer’s iDrive 8.

BMW M2 Engine Specifications

The BMW M2 is the smallest car in the manufacturer’s M portfolio. The car features a rear-wheel drive and houses a twin-turbo straight-six three-liter engine as the powertrain. The engine renders 406 lb-ft. torque and 453 HP.

With a top speed of 155mph, the 2023 BMW M2 is capable of sprinting from 0mph to 60mph in just 4.1 seconds. As for the fuel economy numbers, the car delivers 16 mpg for city driving, 24 mpg for highway and 19 mpg for combined driving.

What are the color options of the BMW M2?

As of now, BMW is offering its G87M2 in only five color options. These five colors include three metallic color options of Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey and Toronto Red. However, there are talks that the manufacturer will include non-individual additional paint options in the future.

What is the price of the BMW M2?

The 2023 BMW M2 has a price tag of $3,000 more than the outgoing model. The M2 has a starting price of $62,000 without taking the $995 pertaining to destination charges into consideration. It is likely that this is the price of the manual model. Although there is no revelation of the price of the automatic counterpart, it is expected that this variant should be priced at around $65,000.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG