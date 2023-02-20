2023 BMW M2 Spotted with Carbon Roof in Toronto Red

A photo of the luxury automaker BMW’s 2023 BMW M2 coupe was recently leaked by Andrew Barker from Dick Lovett BMW in the United Kingdom.

The manufacturer has already commenced production of its upcoming sports coupe. BMW is all set to offer a carbon fiber roof as an option for the coupe.

2023 BMW M2 Specifications

The BMW M2 will sport 19-inch wheels on the front and 20-inch wheels on the rear. The wheels will incorporate a 930 M design and have a black finish. The car body will also make use of brake calipers matching the body style. The manufacturer will give its car lovers an option to choose carbon bucket seats for the front.

The 2023 BMW M2 will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission in Germany and some other markets. However, a six-speed manual gearbox will be available in these markets for an additional premium fee of £500. In the United States, the coupe will be available in both options without having to make an extra payment for both choices.

If earlier reports are anything to go by, the BMW M2 will be a rear-drive-only coupe. However, it will have a new straight-six twin-turbo engine with 453HP. The car will also be longer, wider, and lower than its predecessor along with an increased track width in the front and the back. The curb weight will vary between 3814 pounds and 3867 pounds based on the transmission.

BMW M2 Color Options

The new BMW M2 that the manufacturer is working on will be launched only in five colors. Although the color options have not explicitly been confirmed, images of the coupe that were leaked earlier indicate that one color will be the manufacturer’s Zandvoort Blue option. The most recent photo shows the car in a new metallic Toronto Red color that indicates this would be one of the remaining four colors.

How much does the 2023 BMW M2 cost?

The BMW M2 is speculated to have a starting price of close to $64,000 for its base model in the United States. This will make the coupe costlier than the manufacturer’s M2 Competition model that lasts available in 2021 by $3,300. However, the car will be priced at $12,500 lesser than the base model of the 2024 M4 Plus from BMW.

When will the BMW M2 be released?

The 2023 BMW M2 will be available for sale through dealerships in April this year. Production of the car has already begun in December last year in Mexico.

Image Credits: Andrew Barker / Instagram, Dick Lovett