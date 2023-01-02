2023 BMW XM Seen in Toronto Red – Everything You Need to Know

The last few days have been quite significant for BMW fans with the 2023 BMW XM being revealed globally on a huge scale.

In this particular week, the SUV was showcased in China and received a thunderous response from car fanatics. The BMW office in China arranged for an exclusive preview for people who were interested in purchasing this vehicle. What’s interesting is that this particular model, unlike the models showcased earlier, was colored in Toronto Red.

BMW XM 2023 Exterior and Interior

As it turns out, the exterior color, which looks very bright and attractive, is one of the multiple colors that have been grouped together in a selective color palette for the 2023 BMW XM.

Some of the different combinations in which the interiors of the upcoming car are available include black Merino leather, Sakhir Orange/Black with Extended Merino leather, Deep Lagoon/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather, and Silverstone/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather.

2023 BMW XM Release Date

This particular model, along with a few others, will be available sometime in Spring 2023 though the exact timeline is not available yet.

The official images, released so far, have showcased the vehicle in Black Sapphire and Cape York Green. It was quite interesting for BMQ enthusiasts to see how the car looks in Toronto Red. All the different color variants of the 2023 BMW XM will be available at the same cost. Some of the other interesting colors that you can choose from include Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Dravit Gray.

A few months after the launch of the SUV, one will also get to see different “Labels” models that will feature offbeat colors and specifications.

How much will the 2023 BMW XM Cost?

The pricing of the all-new BMW XM will start at $159,000 and includes a destination charge as well. For now, there’s only one variant available. However, for the next year, people can expect the Label red variant with higher than 735 horsepower and this model will cost upwards of $185,000.

Is the BMW XM a limited edition?

The BMW XM Label Red will just be one of the many BMW XM series cars and it’ll be available for a short span of time. It will have unique paint, upholstery, and wheel.

Where will the car be manufactured?

This brand-new vehicle will be manufactured and built at the plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The good news is that production has already begun!

How fast will the 2023 BMW XM go?

The BMW XM can be driven as fast as 155 miles per hour, which is its top speed. The car will accelerate from 0 to 60 in less than 4.1 seconds.

Other Features

One of the many features in the 2023 BMW XM that help it stand out include the S68 engine. It can be best described as a mild-hybrid V8 with a pair of turbochargers and a 4.4-liter displacement. Some specifications are quite similar to the new 7 Series 760i and the X7 M60i.

Image Credit: BMWblog.com