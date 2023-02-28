2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Features Dual Motor Setup

The recently launched 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 luxury sedan is available from the South Korean automaker Hyundai in only the loaded Prestige form.

The car comes with a host of luxurious features including a Lexicon premium stereo system, a wood trim and leather upholstery.

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Engine Specifications

The Electrified G80 sports a rear-wheel steering system and a 19-inch all-wheel drive powertrain with an electric motor on each axle. The two motors have a combined power rating of 365HP or 272kW. The sedan achieves a speed of 0mph to 60mph in just 4.1 seconds which makes it 0.6 seconds faster than the manufacturer’s G80 sport with a V-6 engine. It renders a quiet, comfortable and steady highway cruising experience.

Read Also: 2024 Cadillac XT4 to Feature New Interiors and Exteriors

As for the fuel economy numbers from EPA, the sedan delivers 89MPGe when it is driven on the highway and 105 MPGe when it is driven within the city. This makes it almost at par with the Mercedes-Benz EQS. On average, the energy efficiency is rated at 97 MPGe which translates to close to 347 Watt-hours for a mile.

Genesis Electrified G80 Charging, Range and Battery Life

The Genesis Electrified G80 houses an 87.2kWh battery pack under its floorboards. The battery attains 80 percent charge from as low as 10 percent in slightly over 20 minutes when it is connected to a 350kW DC fast charger. However, the charging time tends to get extended up to seven hours when the charger is connected to a Level 2 outlet.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 offers a driving range of 282 miles with a single charge. This makes the highway driving experience quiet, comfortable and steady.

Genesis Electrified G80 Interior and Cargo

The position of the battery pack results in a little compromise to the headroom for both the front and rear seats. The overall trunk space is also reduced by two cubic feet. However, the interior of the Electrified G80 uses premium materials for its interiors with attractive wood trim and soft leather upholstery. The sedan additionally sports a posh-looking design.

Read Also: 2023 Volkswagen Touareg to Feature Chassis and Styling Changes

The car has a wide 14.5-inch touchscreen above the dashboard that serves as its infotainment system. This display can be controlled in various ways, such as buttons on the steering wheel, a circular controller on the middle console and standard voice commands like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

What is the price of the Genesis Electrified G80?

The Genesis sedan comes with a price tag of nearly $81,000. This is the price of the car without taking any extra options into consideration and inclusive of the destination charge.

What colors are available for the Electrified G80?

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is available in most of the popular colors from the manufacturer. Additionally, Hyundai has chosen a new color called Matira Blue for its sedan.

Image Credits: InsideEVs