2023 Honda Accord to be Priced Higher than its Predecessors

The redesigned 2023 Honda Accord was first revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Soon after this reveal, the manufacturer has now announced details about its pricing and fuel economy. The price hike is not too steep and applies to both the Turbo and Hybrid variants. The hybrid variant promises to be more efficient than its counterpart from last year while the base Turbo variant shows a dip in efficiency.

Honda Accord 2023 Price

The LX version of the Turbo shows a price rise of $775 over the 2022 LX Turbo. The manufacturer has set the price tag for this 2023 Honda Accord to be $28,390. As expected, the EX version is slightly higher by about $2,000 and will come with a price of $30,705.

Read Also: Sony Honda EV Teaser Released Ahead of CES 2023 Event

On the other hand, the Hybrid variant will be available in four different models. They are the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring models. The Sport model will be the least expensive hybrid model and is priced at $32,900 whilst the most expensive Touring hybrid will have a price of $38.985. There will not be much difference in the price between the EX-L and Sport-L models which are priced at $34,635 and $34,970 respectively.

2023 Honda Accord Specs

The LX model of the Turbo variant will feature continuously variable transmission and a four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharging engine with 192HP. With respect to fuel economy, both LX and EX models have 29mpg for city driving, 37mpg for highways, and 32mpg for combined driving.

The LX will have a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 10.2-inch instrument display. In comparison, the Honda Accord 2023 EX will feature heated front seats, an upgraded sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a sunroof.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The hybrid variant of the Honda Accord will come with 247 pound-feet of torque and 204HP. The EX-L model will have a higher fuel economy of 51mpg for city driving, 44mpg for highways, and 48mpg for combined driving. All other hybrids will offer 46mpg for city driving, 41mpg for highways, and 44mpg for combined driving.

Read Also: 2024 BMW X5 Spy Photos Leaked – Everything You Need to Know

The Sport Hybrid model will come with 19-inch wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a shifter and steering wheel with leather wrapping. The EX-L model has only 17-inch alloy wheels but is packed with parking sensors and leather seats. The Sport-L is a bit more advanced with power-adjustable passenger seats, an owner memory driver seat, and updated styling. The most expensive 2023 Honda Accord, the Touring is fitted with ventilated and heated front seats, inbuilt Google apps, a Bose sound system, heated outboard rear seats, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

What color options are available for the 2023 Honda Accord?

The manufacturer is expected to have nine options for the Honda Accord. While some of the colors will be the same as the previous years, reports state that there will be three new 2023 Honda Accord colors. These colors are expected to be Meteorite Gray, Urban Gray Pearl, and Canyon River Blue.

What is the release date of the Honda Accord 2023?

The manufacturer will launch the upcoming Honda Accord in the first half of 2023. Dealerships in the US can expect the car to be available for sale in early 2023.

Do Honda Accords last a long time?

Honda Accords have a decent life if cared for properly by their owners and are serviced regularly. They tend to offer up to 250,000 miles to 300,000 miles. On average, a Honda Accord can give you up to 200,000 miles.

Which Honda Accord years to avoid?

Although the 2023 Honda Accord seems promising and some Honda Accords from the past years have fared well with customers, it is best to avoid a few models of the Honda Accords mentioned below.

2018 Honda Accord (Engaging auto braking system)

2014 Honda Accord (Uncomfortable seats)

2013 Honda Accord (Power steering failure)

2010 Honda Accord (Stalling engine while driving)

2009 Honda Accord (Excessive oil consumption)

Image Credits: Driving.ca