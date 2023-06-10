2023 Peugeot 2008 to be Available in Power and Electric Variants

French automaker Peugeot is working on the launch of its 2023 Peugeot 2008 even as booking orders are open in the United Kingdom for the same.

There will be both power and electric variants at the time of launch while a hybrid variant will follow later.

2024 Peugeot 2008 Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming SUV will sport a more aggressive and wider front end when compared to its predecessor. The car will also house the new Peugeot badge along with black bumper inserts. The lights of the vehicle will be the same as that of the manufacturer’s Peugeot 508.

Inside the crossover, the SUV will have a 10-inch touchscreen powered by the manufacturer’s iConnect infotainment system. This infotainment system can be upgraded to an i-Connect Advanced system that is more powerful than the standard system. The Peugeot 2008 will have support for wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. There will also be a horde of safety control-related features such as blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition.

Peugeot 2008 Engine Specifications

The new 2023 Peugeot 2008 will portray a complete overhaul to the powertrain. There will be scope for customization if needed.

The petrol variant will come in three specification levels of Active, Allure and GT. This model will house dual 1.2-liter turbo petrol engines delivering 98bHP and 127bHP. Both of them are associated with a manual six-speed gearbox as the standard option. However, the 127HP engine can be associated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As for the electric variant, the Peugeot e-2008 will have a large 54kWh battery and an electric motor more powerful than before that allows it to deliver 153bhp on tap. The battery will be able to draw its power from an on-board 7.4kW or 11kW charger. The 7.4kW home charger will charge the battery from 0% to 80% in seven and a half hours. On the other hand, the 11kW rapid charger will allow the battery to reach the same charge in just half an hour.

The hybrid variant will sport a Puretech engine along with an electric motor that in unison produces 136bhp. This crossover will have a battery that has the ability to get recharged at low vehicle speeds.

When will the Peugeot 2008 be launched?

The petrol and electric variants of the Peugeot 2008 will be available for delivery in the summer of 2023. The hybrid variant will be available only at a later date in 2024.

What is the range of the Peugeot e-2008?

The Peugeot 2008 is expected to deliver a range of 252 miles. If this works out to be true, it will deliver an improvement of 48 miles over its predecessors.

What is the price of the Peugeot e-2008?

There is no information as of now about the pricing of the electric and hybrid models of the 2023 Peugeot 2008. However, the basic Allure variant of the petrol model has a price of approximately $24,020 while the mid-level Allure and high-end GT variants will be priced at $33,850 and $38,580 respectively.