2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Design and Specs Revealed

The Swedish electric automaker Polestar has announced its upcoming 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 as a special edition vehicle and successor to its Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 released last summer.

The upcoming car will feature newer design elements while rendering the performance of its predecessor.

Polestar plans to stop the production of its 2023 compact hatchback with the arrival of its 2 BST Edition 230 model.

Exteriors and Interiors

Among the various color options available, the BST Edition 230 will come in a unique Green Nebula exterior color. This will give the car a black exterior and a matte black body stripe will be available as an alternative. The vehicle will also be equipped with 21-inch wheels that make use of Pirelli P Zero tires.

On the inside, the car will incorporate Micro Suede as the choice of material for its steering wheel grips and seats. This material is manufactured partially using recycled Nubuck leather. The car will provide a 1-inch lower ride height than the 2 BST Edition 270 and sport Ohline adjustable dampers and Brembo brakes.

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 has no major changes when compared to the 2 BST Edition 270. The car will come with a small power boost from 408 HP to 476 HP. The car will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a dual motor setup combined with a sport-tuned chassis.

How much will the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 cost?

The manufacturer has not yet given out any price details of its 2 BST Edition 230 which will be available in limited numbers. The earlier 2 BST Edition 270 had a starting price of $75,000. This can only mean that the 2 BST Edition 230 will come with at least the same or a slightly higher price tag.

When will the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 be released?

Polestar is planning to manufacture only a total of 230 vehicles for sale in its North American and European markets. There is no information on how many cars will be available in the United States. The delivery of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is slated to commence in the second half of 2023, which is expected to mostly be in the third quarter of the year.

