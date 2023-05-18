2023 Polestar 2 Efficiency and EPA Range Revealed

The 2023 Polestar 2 is an upcoming all-electric car with multiple variants.

The specifications for this car in the North Indian market differ from those of its counterpart in the European market. Interestingly, the car will incorporate multiple new design options and interiors over its models of the preceding years. The BST limited edition variant will be the least efficient of all models.

2023 Polestar 2 Design and Features

The new Polestar 2 will be styled like a sedan but feature the practicality of a hatchback. At the same time, the car will have raised seating height like that of a crossover. All models will share a few common features like heated front seats, retractable frameless mirrors, high-performance audio and LED headlights with active high beam. The car will be available as both single-motor and dual-motor models. There will be multiple options for wheel sizes as well.

Polestar 2 Battery, Powertrain and EPA Range

All upcoming Polestar 2 models intended for the US market will house a 78kWh battery pack. According to the manufacturer, with fast charging, the battery will reach a charge of 80% from 10% in about half an hour.

The single-motor model will include an electric motor with 170kW power output. This will help the car sprint from 0 miles to 60 miles in just 7 seconds and feature 270 miles EPA. The dual-motor variant with 19-inch wheels has 300kWh peak system output, 260 miles EPA and reaches 0mph to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.

The 2023 Polestar 2 Performance Pack and BST Edition models will sport a two-motor setup along with 20-inch wheels and 21-inch wheels respectively. The former model will feature 20-inch wheels as standard with 350kW power output and sprint from 0mph to 60mph in 4.2 seconds with 260 miles EPA.

The Performance Pack will also support 21-inch wheels although with a dropped EPA of 247 miles. The limited BST edition BST 230 model with 21-inch wheels will also have an EPA of 247 models. The BST 270 model is also expected to have the same EPA.

Is the single-motor or dual-motor Polestar 2 a better option?

The dual-motor Polestar 2 is undoubtedly more powerful and delivers better performance than the single-motor variant. However, if range is your forte, you will be able to achieve better range with the single-motor model.

What is the price of the Polestar 2?

The 2023 Polestar 2 is slated to have a price tag of $49,800 for the single-motor model. The limited edition BST 270 model with two motors will feature the highest price tag of close to $76,900.