2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Spotted with New Rear-End Design and Exhaust Pipe

A prototype of the 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo was spotted testing recently after several months.

The spy shots captured reveal more of the rear of the car than the front. This is not to say that the upcoming car will have any noticeable changes on the front.

2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Exteriors and Interiors

The prototype had very less camouflage on the design of their taillights although the lower midsection of the rear bumper appears covered in the spy shots. When the car is viewed from the side, the indicators and slim taillights seem to be more extended than in the earlier model. The exhaust pipe below the taillights also seems to have undergone a design change. The exhaust outlets will have a squared-off look in place of the earlier oval shaped design.

On the front, the Porsche 911 Turbo will not have the revised front-end styling that was noted in the spy shots of the facelifted non-Turbo model. The headlights will continue to bear the standard shapes while the inner indicators and daytime running lights will undergo a slight change. There will also be an option to make use of the manufacturer’s new LED Matrix headlights. The front bumper is also expected to be revised with a little of the new as well as edgier styling being of the non-Turbo being reflected here as well.

No spy shots are available to have an insight into the interiors of the upcoming 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo. However, the car is expected to come with a fully digital instrument cluster. The center console, in all likelihood, will be very much like what is available in the manufacturer’s Taycan. If this is so, there will be a dual-screen layout with the top part of the screen pertaining to infotainment while the bottom part handling the climatic controls.There may also be an extra screen for the front passenger.

Porsche 911 Turbo Engine Specifications

Porsche remains tight lipped about the engine details of the upcoming Porsche 911 Turbo. It is speculated that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine in the current car will undergo a power boost. Going by the manufacturer’s past records, the change is not expected to be massive.

The present engine renders 572 horsepower and 750Nm torque. The current Turbo car comes with a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive.

When will the Porsche911 Turbo be released?

The manufacturer has not yet shared any insight into when it plans to go ahead with the release of its 911 Turbo. However, Porsche has a track record of staggering the release of its 911 series. If it plans to do the same with the upcoming car, we can expect it to be available for customers in 2024.

What is the price of the 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo?

The lower end 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo is expected to come with a starting price of $184,350. Higher end models will have a higher price tag.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ