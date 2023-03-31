2023 Tesla Model 3 to Come with an Affordable Price Tag

The 2023 Tesla Model 3 from the automaker Tesla is essentially the same as the car model of the previous year 2022.

However, the price is more reasonable this time around making it more affordable for lovers of the Tesla brand. As it did earlier, the manufacturer will have three variants for the upcoming Tesla Model 3.

2023 Tesla Model 3 Variants

One variant of the Tesla Model 3 is a rear-wheel drive car with 18-inch wheels that delivers 272 miles combined on city and highway. This lowers to 267 miles if 19-inch wheels are used. Both options reach 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

The second Model 3 vehicle is a long-range all-wheel drive car with 18-inch wheels and renders 358 miles. If 19-inch wheels are opted for, the distance drops to 334 miles. With this variant, it is possible to reach 0 to 60 mph in a lesser time of 4.2 seconds. This 2023 Tesla Model 3 variant cannot be ordered through the manufacturer’s website.

The final Tesla Model 3 variant, known as Tesla Model 3 Performance, is also a long-range all-wheel drive model that offers 315 miles and is equipped with 20-inch wheels. This is the fastest Model 3 variant and achieves 0 to 60 mph in as less as 3.1 seconds.

Tesla Model 3 Efficiency

The rear-wheel-drive version of the Tesla car is the manufacturer’s base model and the only vehicle to be equipped with an LFP lithium-ion battery. In terms of efficiency, this Tesla Model 3 car along with the long-range variant has an efficiency of 132 MPGe which translates to 255 Watt-hours in a mile inclusive of charging losses. On the other hand, the Performance Tesla Model 3 has a lower efficiency of 113 MPGe equating to 298 Watt-hours per mile.

Tesla has made no mention of the battery capacity. The assumption is that it could be anywhere between 60kWh and 80kWh.

When will the Tesla Model 3 be released?

According to the online automotive resource Edmunds, the upcoming Tesla Model 3 will make its debut sometime during the winter of 2023. Even if this happens, it can take some more months after this for deliveries to start happening for interested buyers.

What is the price of the Tesla Model 3?

The 18-inch rear-wheel drive 2023 Tesla Model 3 has a base price of $42,990 that increases to $44,940 with 19-inch wheels. The middle long-range all-wheel starts at around $50,000 and the Performance variant has a starting price of $48,130. All three prices are exclusive of the $1,640 destination and order fees.

Image Credits: INSIDEEVs