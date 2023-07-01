2023 Toyota C-HR Reintroduced as PHEV Variant

Automaker Toyota just unveiled the PHEV variant of the 2023 Toyota C-HR.

The second-generation car has the appearance of a sharply styled crossover. The plug-in hybrid variant will be produced at the company’s Turkish plant.

2023 Toyota C-HR Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Toyota C-HR will have a design just like the first-generation model that draws its inspiration from the manufacturer’s C-HR Prologue concept. The car will have a sculpted style hood, an aggressive front bumper and sleek C-shaped headlights. There is also a deep single grille at the bottom. The overall silhouette, the LED light bar at the back and the split roof-mounted spoiler styling are reminiscent of the C-HR Prologue concept.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition to Arrive with New Performance Package

There is a large display in the center inside the car that looks very much like a tablet and is positioned at the tip of the steering wheel. The screen will have support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The gearshift lever and floor console with switchgear have also undergone changes.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Toyota C-HR Engine Specifications

The second-generation car will incorporate the same powertrain options as the manufacturer’s Prius model and run on the manufacturer’s TNGA platform. These include the 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid as well as the 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter parallel hybrid models.

The 1.8-liter powertrain will be equipped with a 94bhp electric motor and a 97bhp petrol engine while delivering 138bhp through the wheels in front. The parallel hybrid 2.0-liter variant will be a four-wheel drive model with increased power of 198bhp. The car will sprint from 0mph to 62mph in in 7.9 seconds with the help of a secondary motor on its back axle.

Read Also: 2024 Toyota bZ5X to Come with Three Seating Rows

The new 2023 Toyota C-HR plug-in hybrid will come with a front-wheel drive will house a 2.0-liter petrol engine but has a bigger 163bhp motor. This variant will deliver 41 miles with electric power alone. It will also render support for a new geofencing technology that transforms the car to EV mode when the vehicle has sufficient battery power and a low-emission zone is detected.

What is the size of the Toyota C-HR?

The Toyota C-HR is expected to have a length of 177.2 inches, a width of 70.9 inches and a height of 61.8 inches. The car is likely to have a wheelbase of 106.3 inches.

When is the release date of the Toyota C-HR?

The Toyota C-HR may arrive in the European market in Summer 2023. It will be launched in Australia in the first half of 2024.

What are the color options of the 2023 Toyota C-HR?

The Toyota C-HR will come in dual-tone contrasting colors along with a black body cladding. This cladding will give the car a strong SUV like appeal.