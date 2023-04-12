2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid First Edition Revealed

Automaker Toyota is working on introducing its 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid for the first time as part of expanding its Corolla Cross portfolio.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid car is designed on the manufacturer’s popular Corolla sedan and offers a perfect blend of efficiency and performance.

Exteriors and Interiors

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will feature a sporty appearance with distinct front and rear styling. The SUV will be available in three trim options of S, SE and XSE. All three variants will have spacious interiors.

The S trim variant features smart key access, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED head and tail lamps, a sport-tuned suspension, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It has fabric-trimmed seats in black and gray color combinations.

The SE trim model will include all features of the S trim along with roof rails, privacy glass, paddle shifters, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a standard Blind Spot Monitor. There will also be an option of black and blue seat color combinations.

The top-end XSE trim variant builds on all key features of the SE trim along with fog lamps, tail lamps, premium LED headlamps, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats and SofTex® trimmed black and blue or black seats. The 17-inch wheels will be replaced by standard 18-inch wheels.

The two higher-end variants of the 2023 Cross Hybrid support the fitting of a power moonroof and single or dual-zone automatic climatic control. All three models will include air conditioning vents for back seat passengers, standard heating, USB-C charge ports, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as the manufacturer’s new multimedia system and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid EPA Details

All Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid models will be equipped with a new fifth-generation Toyota hybrid system under their hoods and an electronic all-wheel drive to render fuel economy and increased power. The Toyota vehicle will ride on the TNGA-C platform and feature a decent EPA with an anticipated 42 combined miles for a gallon for all three trims.

The model will also house an engine with 196 HP and reach 0mph to 60mph speed in just eight seconds. The hybrid powertrain will incorporate three electric motors and a four-cylinder two-liter engine.

When will the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid be released?

The exact release date of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has not been indicated by the manufacturer although the SUV made its debut in the United States a few days back. The assembly will be undertaken in the manufacturer’s new Mazda Toyota manufacturing plant based in Huntsville, Alabama and the base model is expected to have a price tag of around $25,000.

What color options will be available for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid?

All Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid models will be available in color options of Sonic Silver Metallic, Blue Crush Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Cypress and Barcelona Red Metallic. The Wind Chill Pearl color option will be available for an extra cost of $425. Additionally, the two higher 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid models will come in four two-tone color combinations of Sonic Silver and Black Roof, Acidic Blast and Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic and Black Roof as well as Barcelona Red and Black Roof.