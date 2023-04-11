2023 Toyota Prius Prime Comes with a Massive All-Electric Range

Automaker Toyota revealed its upcoming 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid and 2023 Toyota Prius Prime recently with minimum information on the latter plug-in hybrid car.

The manufacturer has now gone one step ahead by announcing that the plug-in hybrid has a huge electric range increase over its predecessor for its base model.

2023 Toyota Prius Prime Electric Range

The manufacturer is working on offering its latest Prius Prime in three trim options, SE, XSE and XSE Premium. All three trims support the Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes and a front-wheel drive.

Toyota claims that the base SE plug-in hybrid model will have an extended electric range of 44 miles when it relies on only electric power. This translates to an increase in range by 76% when compared to its predecessor. On the other hand, the same car features an approximate 52mpg combined rating when it operates in hybrid mode with its dual motor setup and inline-four 2.0-liter gas engine.

As for the XSE and XSE Premium variants, the two vehicles will deliver a slightly lesser range of up to 39 miles in EV mode. The combined rating with gasoline is not available at the moment for these higher-end variants.

The 2023 Prius Prime with its 139 lb-ft torque and combined 220 HP will help the car reach 0mph to 60mph in just 6.6 seconds which is faster than the earlier model which achieves the same distance in 10.2 seconds. The new Prius Prime also has a 32% increase in torque. In Hybrid mode, the 13.6kWh battery and the engine of the car will offer more power to increase the acceleration of the car.

Toyota Prius Prime Exteriors and Interiors

The base Toyota Prius Prime SE variant will sport dark gray 17-inch alloy wheels, six-way fabric-based power-adjustable seats with red and black trim, an eight-inch touchscreen and six USB-C ports. The car will also have rain-sensing windshield wipers, an electronic parking brake and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.

The middle XSE trim variant will be equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging, an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat with SofTex material trim and a Smart Key system for the trunk and front doors. Customers can also opt for a digital key, a fixed glass roof and a 12.3-inch display screen. In contrast, the top-end XSE Premium variant will come with ventilated and heated front seats, a power rear liftback and a JBL Premium Audio system supported by eight speakers. There will be the possibility to opt for heated rear seats, a panoramic view monitor, Advanced Park and a 185W solar roof that charges the battery when the car is stationary.

Toyota offers a new Traffic Jam Assist function that needs a Drive Connect subscription for Prius Prime. This is available for free for one year with the XSE Premium while the lower-end trims support these features only if they have certain features.

What is the price of the Toyota Prius Prime?

The Prius Prime SE model will have a price tag of $32,350. The XSE and XSE Premium trims will be priced at $35,600 and $39,170 respectively. All prices exclude the destination charges.

What color options are available for the Toyota Prius Prime?

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is slated to come in standard colors like Reservoir Blue, Cutting Edge, Midnight Black Metallic, and Guardian Gray. The manufacturer offers additional colors like Supersonic Red and Windchill Pearl for an extra $425 fee.

Image Credits: CarBuzz