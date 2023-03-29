2023 Toyota Prius Prime Has Improved All-Electric Driving Range

Automaker Toyota is working on its plug-in hybrid 2023 Toyota Prius Prime to render an unbeatable driving experience.

The car will be available in three grades or trim levels comprising SE, XSE and XSE Premium. The SE will be a base model variant, while the XSE Premium will be a top-end model. Each grade comes with its own distinct set of features.

2023 Toyota Prius Prime Exteriors and Interiors

The Toyota Prius Prime will feature a sporty and sleek exterior. The manufacturer will offer a solar panel roof as an option for charging the hybrid battery when the vehicle is parked. The SE grade variant will house rain-sensing wipers and 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with wheel covers while the XSE grade will be equipped with 19-inch wheels and clear tail lights. Customers will be able to request a fixed glass roof. The fixed glass roof will be available as standard in the XSE Premium grade.

As for the interiors, the Toyota SE grade vehicle will house an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen for infotainment along with front and rear parking sensors, six USB-C ports, a heated steering wheel with leather trim, a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

On the other hand, the XSE grade will encompass a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen heated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM with Home Link and sensors for front and rear parking, among others. The XSE Premium grade of the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime will have the same touchscreen as the XSE, memory functions for the front seats, a rear seat heater, an 8-speaker JBL Premium audio system, advanced park and digital IRVM.

Toyota Prius Prime Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the Toyota Prius Prime will sport an inline 4-liter engine with a two-liter capacity like the standard Prius. However, the lithium-ion battery pack will be larger to support an enhanced all-electric driving range. The battery pack will be housed under the back seat, making way for increased luggage capacity.

The car will render 220 HP power that helps the car to hit from 0mph to 60mph in as less as 6.6 seconds. With the battery fully charged, the Toyota will deliver 37 miles of all-electric driving range. It is yet to be known whether the Prime car will be offered as an all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive.

What are the color options for the Toyota Prius Prime?

The Toyota Prius Prime is slated to come in five exciting colors. These color options are Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red, Cutting Edge, Black and Guardian Gray.

What is the price of the Toyota Prius Prime?

The base or SE variant of the Toyota Prius Prime is likely to be associated with a price tag of $31,000. The higher-end XSE and XSE Premium variants are expected to be priced at $33,000 and $37,000 respectively.

When will the Toyota Prius Prime be released?

Toyota will make an announcement about the on-sale date of the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime by June 2023. This is likely to be followed by the availability of the car through US dealerships the following month in July 2023.