2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX to Come as an All-Wheel Drive with More Power

Automaker Volkswagen is working on the 2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX, a long-distance limousine.

Interestingly, the 2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is the third GTX model from the manufacturer following the ID.4 and ID.5. The manufacturer released a three-photo collage three weeks ago highlighting some design details of the upcoming performance-oriented variant of its all-electric sedan.

2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Exteriors and Interiors

The new ID.7 GTX will be an all-electric limousine targeted at the upper-middle-class. The car will portray immense styling details. One striking detail that is sure to catch the eye is that there will be an aggressive lower bumper in front with a honeycomb grille. There will also be an illuminated logo and extra vents before the 21-inch alloy wheels.

The LED headlights also appear to have been tweaked and are expected to have a daytime running light design. The rear light cluster will also mostly be similar to the light bar in the standard ID.7. The limousine has black gloss elements on the exteriors, darkened windows and black paint for its roof integrated with a solar panel.

As for the interiors, the 2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX will have the typical red GTX contrast stitching on its seats and red accents. The ID.7 GTX will also feature a touchscreen display of 12 inches size, a digital cockpit and a head-up display supporting augmented reality and a high-end Harman Kardon high-end sound system along with a subwoofer and 14 speakers. The limousine will also feature a voice-controlled assistant that is capable of recognizing natural language gestures and commands as well as a slew of advanced driver assistance systems.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX will ride on the manufacturer’s Modular Electric Drive Toolkit platform. The car will feature a dual-motor setup with an electric motor on either axle. The two motors have a combined maximum torque of 460 lb-ft and 335 HP.

The limousine is likely to have a large 86kWh battery pack that the manufacturer uses in its ID.7 Pro S. This battery is expected to help the ID.7 GTX deliver 400 miles of range. The SUV will incorporate a Level 2 autonomous driving system to take over acceleration, braking and steering in traffic jams and on highways.

What is the price of the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX?

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX will have a price of $90,000 in the United States which makes it comparable to other high-end vehicles. Production will begin at the manufacturer’s Germany-based Zwickau plant after its launch at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September.

What are the color options of the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX?

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX will come in four metallic color choices of Glacier White, Carbon Steel Grey, Moonstone Grey and Kings Red. There will be three trim levels – Pure Performance, Max Performance and Elegance Plus Performance.