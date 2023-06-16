2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Features Tech-Heavy Interior

Volkswagen has introduced the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan crossover with a trick adaptive suspension setup and tech-heavy interior.

There are not many changes from the previous year’s 2022 model. Interestingly the Tiguan was first launched by the manufacturer in 2007 and has been recognized as the manufacturer’s best selling car since 2018.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Interiors and Interiors

The new Volkswagen Tiguan has a completely overhauled cockpit with a new infotainment system supported by a huge 15-inch or 12.9-inch screen in the center. There is also a 10.25-inch display before the driver. The sliders feature backlighting and can be operated by using the static icons present on the screen and are intended for ventilation and heating.

The steering wheel in the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan continues to use physical controls and there is a volume knob that is equipped with multi-use functionality. The knob can also control the ambient lighting and driver modes.

On the outside, the Tiguan sports a curvaceous design. The SUV has the manufacturer’s standard light bars on the front. There is also a lot of aero-dynamically details around the front bumper, wheels and rear spoiler that contribute to a low MPG. Depending on the trim, the car features 18-inch wheels or 19-inch wheels and some unique options.

Volkswagen Tiguan Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by the manufacturer’s MOB platform. The SUV is available in diesel, petrol, mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrain options in global markets.

Under the hood, all four powertrain models have a four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 184 HP. They arrive as a front-wheel drive as standard. However, it is possible to opt for an all-wheel drive if needed.

What are the trim options of the Volkswagen Tiguan?

The Volkswagen Tiguan is available in four trim options. They are the S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line trims. The S trim is associated with the base model and the top-most model relates to the SELR-Line trim.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Tiguan?

The S trim of the Volkswagen Tiguan is priced at over $26,000 while the SEL R-Line Trim variant has a price tag of a little over $38,900. The SE and SE R-Line Black trims cost slightly over $31,000 and $34,000 respectively.

What is the size of the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan?

The Volkswagen Tiguan has an overall length of 186 inches. The SUV is around 67 inches high and has a width of 72 inches.