2023 Volkswagen Touareg to Feature Chassis and Styling Changes

Volkswagen revealed camouflaged photographs of its uplifted 2023 Volkswagen Touareg way ahead before its plans to unveil the updated SUV later this year.

The mid-life changes will be applicable not only to the engine but also to the exterior and interior styling of the SUV. The car will arrive in the market five years after the third-generation model was launched in 2018. The manufacturer is working on the production of the SUV in its Tatra factory in Bratislava, Slovakia.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg Chassis

The manufacturer will incorporate the MLB platform from Audi for its upcoming SUV. The Touareg will sport an internal combustion engine and support three drivetrain options. All options will feature the manufacturer’s existing 4Motion four-wheel drive encompassing a multi-plate clutch and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Read Also: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Gets LED Light Bar and Fancy Face

The Volkswagen Touareg will have the V6 TSI drivetrain as one option. This drivetrain will be powered by a V6 turbocharged 3.0-liter engine with 332lb.-ft. torque and 335bhp. Another option will be the V6 TDI drivetrain which is touted to be the best option. This drivetrain will render two different outputs of 369lb.-ft. and 228bhp or 443lb.-ft. and 282bhp.

In the hybrid lineup, the eHybrid will have the same gearbox-mounted electric motor and a V6 turbocharged 3.0-liter petrol engine and render 443lb.-ft. and 375bhp. The R eHybrid will sport a more powerful version of the engine and motor in the e-Hybrid and deliver 516lb.-ft. and 456bhp. They will come with a 14.3kWh lithium battery and it is expected that the eHybrid and R eHybrid will have power ranges of close to 29.2 and 27.4 miles respectively.

Volkswagen Touareg Exteriors and Interiors

The Touareg is speculated to have a new LED light band across the grille top. The mirror housings will also depict entry lighting, a full-width light band, and redesigned tail lamp graphics. The Volkswagen logo on the tailgate will also be illuminated. The tires will have a maximum diameter of 21 inches.

Read Also: 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Rendering Reveals its Trendy Looks

The interiors of the 2023 Volkswagen Touareg will also feature noticeable changes starting from its revised cockpit. The SUV will deliver Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity with lane-level navigation and map data of high resolution. The manufacturer will use softer materials on the center console for the contact areas of the knees of the travelers on the front row as well as the armrests.

What is the size of the Volkswagen Touareg?

The new Volkswagen Touareg will have the same size as its predecessor. The SUV will have an overall length of 4878mm, a height of 1717mm, and a width of 1984mm.

What is the Volkswagen Touareg release date?

Volkswagen is planning to release the 2023 Volkswagen Touareg in May this year. The SUV is expected to be available for delivery in the UK market in October.

Image Credits: AUTOCAR