2024 Acura Integra Type S Arrives at Dealers Worldwide

Honda Motor Corporation just made its powerful 2024 Acura Integra Type S worldwide through dealers on June 19, 2023.

The powerful luxury car is the fourth performance variant from the manufacturer in the last two years.

2024 Acura Integra Type S Exteriors and Interiors

The Acura car portrays a distinct look with its sleek styling. The car comes with an aggressive and bold wide-body along with high-performance capabilities. The Integra Type S depicts a 5-door liftback flexible design. On the outside, the car houses center-mounted triple exhaust outlets, a rear diffuser, large air intakes in the front and lightweight 19-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance sticky tires.

Inside the car, there is an Acura Precision Cockpit™ Driver Information 10.2-inch head-up and interface display. There are also heated front seats, a 16-speaker ELS STUDIO® 3D audio system and Brembo® front brakes. The car additionally encompasses a performance-tuned adaptive damper system and a dual-axis front suspension. Moreover, the Acura car offers wireless support for phone charging as well Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatibility.

Acura Integra Type S Engine Specifications

The 2024 Acura Integra Type Sis equipped with a 2.0-liter DOHC turbocharged VTEC® engine that has shown an improved performance over the previous year by an increased 118 lb-ft. torque and 120 HP. This four-cylinder high-revving engine delivers 320 HP and 310 lb-ft. torque.

The Integra Type S features manual transmission as standard. There is a limited slip differential for effective utilization of the power of the engine. The engine features a distinct throttle tuning for quick throttle response and more displacement along with direct injection.

What is the size of the Acura Integra Type S?

The Acura Integra Type S has an overall length of 186.0 inches. It has a width of 74.8 inches and 55.4 inches. The car also sports a wheelbase of 107.7 inches.

What is the price of the Acura Integra Type S?

Honda offers the Acura Integra Type S with a price tag of $50,800. This price is exclusive of the $1,195 license, tax, registration as well as destination charges.

What are the color options of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S?

The Acura Integra Type S is available in seven color options including Tiger Eye Pearl that is exclusive to the model. The car offers three color choices of Red, Orchid and Pearl for the interior

