2024 Aston Martin DB12 to Get Major Changes Over the Predecessor

The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 touted as a super tourer was unveiled in May 2013 with new exteriors and several interior technology features along with multiple chassis updates.

According to an Aston Martin spokesperson, the car has 80% new parts when compared to its predecessor.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Exteriors and Interiors

The new Aston Martin DB12 will sport most of its visual changes in the front. The car will have a revised bumper with redesigned lights and a bigger grille. According to Marek Reichman, head of the design department, the large grille is because of the extra power under the hood.

The car will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play that stands out inside. The display will feature a quick response time with more intuitive menus and sharp-looking graphics when compared to the predecessor. There will be a row of buttons above the switches meant to select the various exhaust as well as suspension settings and under the touchscreen for features like the climate control and rear defroster. The car will have a seating capacity of four people.

Aston Martin DB12 Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 4.0-liter engine. This engine will be capable of delivering 671 HP and 590 lb-ft. torque. The car will also portray a rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to the manufacturer, this engine will help the car dash from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds. The DB12 will have a maximum speed of 202mph.

What are the color options of the Aston Martin DB12?

The Aston Martin DB12 will support several paint colors. Although the exact range of colors is not known, one of the colors is expected to be Iridescent Emerald which transforms the color of the wheels to gold.

What is the price of the Aston Martin DB12?

There is no official announcement from the manufacturer about the price of the Aston Martin DB12. However, it is likely that the car will have a starting base price of $250,000.

Does the Aston Martin DB12 have an electric variation?

No, the Aston Martin DB12 does not have an electric version. The car will arrive only in one gas variant.

When will the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 be released?

The Aston Martin DB12 is slated for a Fall release this year. If this is true, it is expected that the car will be available for sale in the final quarter of 2023.