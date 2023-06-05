2024 Audi A6 and A7 Updated with Minor Enhancements

Luxury automaker Audi has made announcements of minor changes to its upcoming 2024 Audi A6 and A7.

These announcements came as the cars were uplifted in the European market. While the updates are really subtle, they do contribute to a few overall minor enhancements in the cars.

The Audi A6 appears like a sedan and is styled like the manufacturer’s lifted A6Allroad wagon. On the other hand, the A7 Sportback takes the form of a sedan equipped with a hatchback-style trunk.

2024 Audi A6 and A7 Exteriors and Interiors

The updated Audi A6 and A7 models incorporate new design elements for the exterior. There are also some interior options that can be chosen independently of the interiors.

There are changes to the wheel design and the cars will feature wheels of sizes 19 inches to 21 inches. Similarly, the LED headlights also have a new design.

Read Also: 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT to Come with an All-Wheel Drive and 637 HP Output

The front and rear bumpers are lower and also portray a revised profile and the cars house a honeycomb grille structure. The grille in the trim of the 2024 Audi A6 and A7 basic models feature a gentle mid-cycle update. It has a matte black finish and a chrome frame. The advanced and S line models come equipped with a grille featuring dark chrome and platinum gray finishes respectively whereas the diffuser blades in the rear come with a Selenite silver paint.

For the interiors, the S line models have a black dashboard with new inserts along with a matching roof trim and sports leather steering wheel with contrast stitching. The dashboard inserts have a Dinamica microfiber option and Ash Volcanic Gray Natural and Olive Tree Natural wood inlays. The Audi A7 models additionally have S-embossed front seats. All models portray a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with automatic parking. While the A6 S line models feature leather and Sequenz upholstery, the A7 counterparts are equipped with leather and Frequenz microfiber upholstery.

Audi A6 and A7 Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has not any changes to the engine when compared to the predecessors. The Audi A6 has a turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine as standard that delivers 261 HP. The Audi A7 incorporates a turbocharged V6 engine with 335 HP as the base engine.

What are the color options for the Audi A6 and A7?

Audi offers 12 exterior color options for the 2024 models of Audi A6 and A7 including new color choices such as Madeira Brown and Arcona White. The S line models have new color options of Ascari Blue Metallic and Grenadine Red Metallic.

Read Also: 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Features Numerous Updates with a Steep Price Increase

What trim variants are available for the Audi A6 and A7?

The Audi A6 and A7 have three trim variants of basic, advanced and S line. While these variants are targeted at the European market, there are bound to be some differences in the US.

When will the Audi A6 and A7 be released in the US?

The Audi A6 and A7 have just been released in the United States. This is expected to be followed by a release in Australia. The cars are slated to arrive in the US later this year after they make their entry into the Australian market.

What is the price of the 2024 Audi A6 and A7?

The Audi A6 has a starting price of $57,700. On the other hand, the starting price of the Audi A7 is slightly higher at $68,100.