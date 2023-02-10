2024 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron Prototype Revealed through Spy Shots

The 2024 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron from the manufacturer will be an electric crossover that incorporates the Premium Platform Electric platform utilized in many German high-end vehicles.

Recently leaked spy shots reveal a prototype model of the SUV. The car is expected to have a sportier styling than an earlier model in the series, the Q4 Sportback e-tron.

2024 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Exterior and Interiors

The final design of the Q6 Sportback etron is majorly camouflaged with very little revealed in the prototype model photos. It is speculated that the car will feature matrix-design split headlights with LED lighting. There is also the possibility of the inclusion of the manufacturer’s closed-off huge Single frame grille and large intakes. The front bumper design will be based on the bumper used by the manufacturer in its e-tron sedan launched recently. All this will be the same as in the standard Audi Q6 e-tron SUV.

The taillights of the 2024 Q6 Sportback will have a completely different design compared to the ones in the present e-tron Sportback vehicle. Other new changes that will make their way into the SUV include a much lower loading edge as well as the integration of the third brake light in the small spoiler rather than the rear window like how the manufacturer has done in the present model. The rear window can also be lowered more than before. The SUV will support features like torque vectoring, rear-axle steering, and air suspension.

The Audi Q6 Sportback will have very less physical center console buttons implying that a central touchscreen will be needed to access the middle touchscreen. Some other interiors include an attractive

ambient lighting, climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, and an augmented-reality head-up display. The 2024 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron will also most probably house an adaptive cruise control for its upper trims. The SUV will have a few trim and color customization options as well as stylish leather upholstery for the seats.

There will be ample second-row headroom and cargo space of more than 30 cubic feet which is larger than the 26.1 cubic feet of the Q4 Sportback e-tron.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Engine and Battery Details

The Q6 Sportback SUV will undoubtedly have high speed. The car is speculated to incorporate a single-speed transmission, dual electric motors, and a quattro all-wheel drive system. If the earlier reports of the SUV are anything to go by, the sports vehicle will render 590 lb-ft torque output and 469HP output. The manufacturer will implement its drive select system with several power stages and drive modes for a customized driving experience. The paddles present on the steering wheel will help the driver to manage brake recuperation levels.

The Q6 Sportback will house a heavy battery pack with a massive battery size that is expected to have a capacity of 100kWh although the manufacturer has not made any statement regarding the battery. The 800-volt electrical system supported by the PPE platform combined with the huge battery size of the 2024 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron will in almost all probability render quick charging times and a competitive range. The manufacturer is hoping that its SUV will offer up to 300 miles of driving range on a full charge. The SUV will support fast DC charging up to at least 270kW which permits it to reach 80 percent charge from 5 percent in less than half an hour.

What is the manufacturer’s price for the Q6 Sportback e-tron?

The Sportback SUV will have a higher price tag than Audi’s traditional SUVs. The starting price might be close to around $70,000 making it almost at par with the Jaguar I-Pace.

What are the color options of the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron?

The manufacturer is still tight-lipped about the color options that it will offer. However, if Audi opts for the color choices of the Q4 Sportback e-tron, the SUV will come in low-key shades like Glacier White, Pebble Gray, and Mythos Black.

When will the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron be released?

There is no confirmed statement on the release date of the Q6 Sportback e-tron. The SUV is expected to be revealed half a year after the standard Audi Q6 e-tron. It is expected to be released in mid or late 2023 as one of the 2024 models lined up by the manufacturer.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ