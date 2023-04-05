2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Features Numerous Updates with a Steep Price Increase

German automaker Audi is working on its upcoming 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron with a myriad of updates and a huge price increase over its predecessor.

The updates include a huge increase in range as well.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Exteriors and Interiors

Audi is offering a whole lot of subtle and yet significant external changes to the new Q8 E-Tron based on the model. One of the prominent changes to the exteriors is the number of aerodynamic enhancements. Other changes that can be expected include a flatter Audi logo, a glass panorama roof, matrix LED headlights and wheel sizes of up to 22 inches. The car will also sport active shutters for its radiator that lower the overall drag by 6%.

The interior changes of the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron will reflect a four-zone climate control, air suspension and new trim materials along with a surround-view camera and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The center stack is also speculated to house two touch-sensitive screens and a digital instrument cluster to control the comfort settings and infotainment system. The manufacturer will also focus on augmenting the use of recycled materials for the interiors. Standard features like power-adjustable and heated front seats will be retained.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Engine Specifications

At the time of launch, the Audi Q8 E-Tron will support just one 300kW powertrain with a 300-mile range. The car is likely to feature a quattro® all-wheel drive single-speed transmission and dual asynchronous motors with 14 coils that generate the electromagnetic field. This will help the engine deliver 402 HP and the electric SUV will be able to accelerate from 0mph to 60mph in a little more than five seconds. The 14 coils will also ensure that the engine has a torque boost. There will also be less energy consumption when there is no need for extra performance.

The Q8 E-Tron will also be powered by a massive 114kWh battery with enhanced charging performance. The battery offers charging up to 170kW which helps it get topped up from 10% to 80% in just about half an hour.

When will the Audi Q8 E-Tron be released?

The Audi Q8 E-Tron is slated to arrive in showrooms in 2023 around the summer season. The production of the SUV will be carried out in the manufacturer’s Brussels plant in Belgium. The triple-motor Audi along Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron will make its entry at a later end.

What will be the price of the Audi Q8 E-Tron?

The 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron will possibly be associated with a starting price of $74,400 excluding the dealer and destination charges as well as taxes, among others. All inclusive, the SUV will in all likelihood be priced at around $75,495. The topmost model among the four variants is expected to come with a hefty price tag of $88,645.On the other hand, the base model of the Q8 Sportback E-Tron will cost around $78,895 whilst the most advanced model will cost you close to $93,045 taking all charges into consideration.

Image Credits: MotorAuthority