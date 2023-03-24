2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI Spotted Testing in Public

The upcoming 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible was recently spotted testing on public roads even as the German automaker is planning for its LCI or midcycle update.

It is expected that the car will come with some noteworthy changes and arrive as a soft-top convertible with minimum rigidity.

2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI Exteriors and Interiors

The updated BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI will come with tweaks to the fascias in the front and rear. The headlights and taillights will also portray a new design. The vehicle is expected to have fresh accents and a revamped and massaged front bumper. The grille will also undergo a change of the existing style. The exhausts or tailpipes are also likely to feature a trapezoidal design.

On the inside, the 4 Series Convertible LCI will receive the same updates that you can expect in any new BMW car from the manufacturer. The manufacturer’s new iDrive 8 system will take the place of the old iDrive 7 which will be highlighted by the new curved and massive display. Although iDrive 8 majorly supports touchscreen operation, the convertible will still retain the traditional rotary dial. The vehicle will house a small toggle switch in place of the standard automatic shifter.

BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI Engine Specifications

BMW has not revealed anything about its plans for a powertrain update. However, it is less likely that there will be no major upgrade. The upcoming 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI is speculated to have the manufacturer’s powerful B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 369 lb-ft torque and 382 HP under its hood for its M440i. The other convertibles in this series are speculated to have similar specifications.

Is the BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI an all-wheel or a rear-wheel drive?

The BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI will be available in both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive variants. The M440i and 430i convertibles will portray a rear-wheel drive while the M440ixDrive and 430i xDrive convertibles will arrive as all-wheel drive models.

When will the BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI be released?

BMW is expected to begin the production of its updated 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI in March 2024. This could mean that we can expect the manufacturer to make an announcement of the revised convertible before the present year ends or at least at the beginning of 2024. Going by past trends, there is a possibility of the manufacturer delaying the convertible for a while as it usually does with its convertibles. In that case, the regular 4 series LCI will see an earlier release.

