2024 BMW 5 Series Rear End Spy Shots Revealed

The German-based luxury automaker BMW is working on its upcoming 2024 BMW 5 Series that it plans to unveil along with the completely electric i5 variant.

As is the case almost all the time, spy shots emerged on Instagram showing its rear. The sedan shown in the photo is a G60 car of this series from the manufacturer.

2024 BMW 5 Series Exteriors and Interiors

The new BMW 5 series G60 has a sleek and sharp profile. According to the leaked renders, the taillights at the back have a flat shape with a few horizontal graphic bars on them. In contrast, the bumper and the trunk sport a clean profile. It is also expected the sedan will have a subtle trunk lid spoiler and quad exhaust tips. In a nutshell, while the manufacturer has adopted a conventional approach to the front of the car, it has been more divisive when designing the front end.

It is likely that the headlights will be slim and sleek with two LEDs inside them. The kidney grille is also expected to be of normal size while the kidneys will be enlarged with an illuminated contour. Not much of the side view of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is revealed, but from what is seen, it can be seen that the sedan sports flushed door handles for better airflow and the Hofmeister kink. On the other hand, the M Sport Package variant is slated to have an aggressive central air intake flanked by large air curtains as in the preceding model.

The BMW 5 Series in the pipeline is slated to be equipped with the same curved screens as other cars from the manufacturer in the lineup. These screens will be supported by the most recent version of the infotainment system and the BMW Operating System 8.5. The sedan is also projected to feature the latest driver assistance technology features along with Highway Assistant to render hands-free driving at 80mph. The possibility of new subscription services cannot be ruled out as well.

BMW 5 Series Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has dropped a hint on the drivetrain possibilities in the BMW 5 Series. One option for the drivetrain in the lower-end and middle-end models is a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain. The other alternative is a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

When will the BMW 5 series be released?

The gasoline as well as electric models in the 2024 BMW 5 Series, are expected to be announced by the manufacturer in fall 2023 at the same time. The sedan will be launched in the afternoon of May 23 in the United States and BMW will launch the BMW 5 series globally in October 2023.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG