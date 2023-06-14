2024 BMW Concept Touring Coupe Photos Revealed

German luxury automaker BMW has released more photos of its upcoming 2024 BMW Concept Touring Coupe following the unveiling at the Concorsod’ Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023.

The new sports car draws its inspiration from the manufacturer’s Z4 roadster.

2024 BMW Concept Touring Coupe Exteriors and Interiors

The new car will come with wheels of different sizes at the front and the rear. The front wheels will have a diameter of 20 inches while those at the back will have a slightly bigger diameter of 21 inches. These wheels will have a golden finish to complement the external accents of the vehicle. They have a strong resemblance to the lightweight alloy ALPINA wheels and will sport a five-spoke design. The coupe will depict normal size kidney grilles and a Hofmeister Kink.

On the inside, the sports vehicle will sport unique interiors. The BMW Concept Touring Coupe will have leather surfaces outsourced from Poltrona Frau, an Italian manufacturer and crafted with precision. The two seats of the two-door car will feature a two-tone leather upholstery. The top half of the seats will have a darker color while the lower half will feature a lighter color. The luggage set will be manufactured by Schedoni, an Italian leather company and be a perfect match for its interiors.

BMW Concept Touring Coupe Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the new 2024 BMW Concept Touring Coupe will be powered by a B58 3.0-liter engine. The manufacturer has already used this engine in its BMW Z4M40i. This engine will be capable of delivering 384 HP and will be related to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is also possible that the car will be associated with a manual transmission in the future.

What is the color of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe?

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe will come in a unique Sparkling Lario color for its exteriors. This is a blue-green color with mixing of tiny glass flakes for extra luster and depth.

What will be the price of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe?

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe will come with a fairly hefty price tag as can be expected of any sports model. The car will come with a price tag of $250,000.

When will the 2024 BMW Concept Touring Coupe be released?

The manufacturer has yet to announce the exact release date of the car. For now, it is rumored that BMW will offer only 50 units of the sports car.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG