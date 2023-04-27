2024 BMW i5 Available in Two Variants in the US

The upcoming 2024 BMW i5 from the German automaker BMW is the manufacturer’s second electric vehicle and the first vehicle in the 5 series.

The car will be available as an all-electric variant of the BMW 5 series. It is the successor of the manufacturer’s i4 and i7 models and will make its debut along with the gas-powered BMW 5 series.

2024 BMW i5 Engine Specifications

The BMW i5 will arrive in the eDrive40 and M60 xDrive variants in the US. The eDrive40 variant will come with just one electric motor. This motor will deliver close to 340 HP and 315 lb-ft. to 320 lb-ft. torque and is present on the rear axle of the car. On the other hand, the M60 xDrive counterpart features the same motor of the eDrive 40 along with one motor that produces 600 HP and 750 lb-ft. torque on the front axle.

The two models is very likely to have a lithium-ion battery pack smaller in size than that of the i7 although the manufacturer has remained tight lipped in this regard so far. The car is expected to offer a range of 295 miles on the EPA cycle that can be increased by 25% with the new MaxRange mode although this can lessen the climate control and the maximum speed to 56mph.

BMW i5 Exteriors and Interiors

The BMW i5 spy shots portray the car covered in camouflage without revealing the final design. However, it is quite likely that there is not going to be much change to the exteriors. The car will depict the three-box shape that is typical of the 5 series cars. This is not to say that there is no visible change at all outside the car. The vehicle will sport a closed-off underbody and air performance wheels.

For the interiors, the 2024 BMW i5 will have the same steering wheel found in the manufacturer’s i7 while the shifter will also be smaller like the latest models. There will be two screens that make use of an updated and user-friendly iDrive 8.5 software. The revised software incorporates a zero-layer principle that highlights quick select elements for various functions in the foreground and the navigation map in the background.

BMW i5 Hands-Free Driving

The new BMW i5 will have an updated Highway Assistant Level 2+ driver assistant technology. The car activates the same lane-keeping assist feature on the highway and local roads. Its adaptive cruise control will help the car to detect red lights and stop the vehicle completely. The car will beep when it is possible to move to the right after an overtaking move or ready to go ahead of slower traffic.

The Highway Assist will also support hands-free and automatic lane changes. This feature will allow you to drive the car for a long time on the freeway without your hands on the wheel. Moreover, it will also keep a check on the left lane and inform you that you can change the lane if it is clear. The lane change can be done by simply looking into the corresponding side mirror.

When will the BMW i5 be released?

The exact date for the release date of the 2024 BMW i5 is not known so far. The manufacturer is all set to offer the car as a 2024 model. Production will commence at the Dingolfing plant in Bavaria in the summer of this year.

