2024 BMW i5 M60 to Sport a New Frozen Deep Grey Color

BMW showcased its upcoming 2024 BMW i5 M60 at the BMW Welt in Munich after the world premiere in the latter half of May.

The fully electric high-end version of the new 5 series without a combustion engine marked its presence in an exclusive Frozen Deep Grey color.

2024 BMW i5 M60 Features

The new BMW i5 M60 will boast extravagant wheels and paint. The wheels can be modified to 20-inch wheels for an added cost. Customers will also be able to opt for various packages for a fee to avail additional notable features. For example, the M Sport Package Pro will help BMW lovers to avail of several features like a sleek carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler, striking red-colored M Sport brake calipers and several Shadowline accents. On the other hand, the Carbon Exterior Package offers CFRP-based side mirrors. There are also other options like the Travel Package, the Innovation Package and the Comfort Package.

Apart from the various packages, the car will support several extras like the premium Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, crystal controls, electric sun blinds, tinted windows and a heated steering wheel for varying amounts.

BMW i5 M60 Engine Specifications

The top 5 series 2024 BMW i5 M60 will arrive as an xDrive all-wheel drive model. The car will be equipped with a dual electric motor setup. The two motors will collectively produce 590 HP and 549 lb-ft. torque. When the Sport Boost/Launch Control mode is activated, the car will sprint from 0mph to 60mph in as less as 3.7 seconds. Given its electric nature, the range of the i5 M60 is also of equal importance. EPA estimates indicate that the car will be capable of delivering close to 265 miles with a single charge.

The car will additionally incorporate a revised Adaptive M Suspension Professional with Integral Active steering, electronically controlled dampers and a low-ride height of 0.3 inches.

What are the color options of the BMW i5 M60?

The BMW i5 M60 model will be offered in both fresh colors and classic favorites. Some of the new colors will be Frozen Deep Grey, Brooklyn Grey and Cape York Green. The classic options like Carbon Black, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Alpine White and Phytonic Blue will also be available along with other frozen colors like Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Tanzanite Blue. Other colors like Oxide Grey and Sophisto Grey which the manufacturer had earlier removed from its colors portfolio will additionally be available.

When will the BMW i5 M60 be released?

The BMW i5 M60 is slated to come as a 2024 model and is expected to have a global market launch towards the end of 2023 in October. The car will arrive along with the single-motor eDrive 40 RWD variant.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG