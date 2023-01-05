2024 BMW i5 Touring Spy Photos Leaked from Germany

The 2024 BMW i5 is still undergoing various testing trials. This electric car is lined up as part of the luxury car manufacturer’s upcoming Project i model.

Spy photos have been revealed showing a prototype of the electric vehicle being driven in winter in Munich, Germany in Europe.

Two variants of the BMW i5

Spy photos have highlighted that the BMW i5 will be available in two variants. These are the Sedan and Touring models and were seen on the bed of an open transport truck. The G60 Sedan and G61 Touring variants of the new 5 series will have almost the same body style because they are both manufactured using the same flexible CLAR platform.

The BMW i5cars will sport 21-inch alloy wheels and have really massive tires. The cars are not expected to be equipped with a spare wheel and customers will be provided with only the flat tire kit. They are expected to offer up to 400 miles of range.

BMW i5 Touring Interior and Exterior

The 2024 BMW i5 Touring can be misinterpreted as a usual wagon-style car if it had a closed-off type kidney grille and tailpipes. These two features are lacking in the BMW i5 Touring. The model also has a normally shaped kidney grille. There is no engine, which means that the car does not incorporate any frontal cooling action.

Like the BMW i5 Sedan variant, the conventional gauge cluster will be replaced by a digital screen. The multimedia screen will also be updated for both models. There will be two initial variants of the Touring model, the i5 Touring 40 and the i5 Touring M60. The former will have a single motor with a minimum of 335HP while the latter will have a dual motor with close to 600HP.

What is the 2024 BMW i5Price?

The manufacturer has not made any statement regarding the likely price for its 2024 BMW i5 price. However, it is speculated that the base price of this model will be around USD 90,000. In the UK and nearby areas, the car will be priced at around GBP 75,000.

Going by the above price tags, the BMW i5cars will be higher priced than the manufacturer’s 5-series cars, which have a starting price of USD 55,195.

Is the 2024 BMW i5 Fully Electric or Hybrid?

Reports state that the 2024 BMW i5 Touring will be a long-range vehicle that is fully electric in nature. The car spotted in the spy photo has an “Electric Test Vehicle” sticker stuck on it.

2024 BMW i5 Release Date

The 2024 BMW i5 electric car may be unveiled a few months after its internal combustion engine models. The production of the BMW i5 Touring cars is slated to commence in Spring 2024. The car is expected to be available to customers in 2024.

Image Credits: Wilco Blok & BMW Blog