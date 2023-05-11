2024 BMW i7 M70 to Come in a New Frozen Tanzanite Blue Color

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 from the Germany-based luxury automaker BMW is making a sensation with its distinct two-tone paint of Sapphire Black and Liquid Copper that gives it a modern look.

The manufacturer recently introduced a new color called Frozen Tanzanite Blue with a matte finish for those who want their sedan to sport a sleek, sophisticated and elegant look.

2024 BMW i7 M70 Exteriors and Interiors

The new BMW i7 M70 is an all-electric car and is the manufacturer’s most powerful model to date. The sedan will sport M light-alloy 21-inch wheels with high-gloss metal inserts, a jet black solid finish and an aerodynamically optimized design and high-performance tires on 20-inch wheels as an option. The sedan will house M logos featuring embellished borders on the panels on its front sides, sculpted M side skirts, black colored M exterior mirrors. a high-gloss M Shadowline trim, a rear apron with diffuser insert rounds, a black accent strip in between the rear lights and a black M red spoiler.

The i7 M70 will feature the manufacturer’s updated BMW Operating System 8.5 with Quick Select functionality. The sedan will also have a redesigned home screen with icons on the left to access specific functions easily. The sedan will also have a curved display to improve the focus of the driver.

For the color options, the 2024 BMW i7 M70 will have eight two-tone color options and several Frozen paint options with a matte finish including the latest Frozen Tanzanite Blue color option.

BMW i7 M70 Engine Specifications

The upcoming BMW i7 M70 will have a dual electric motor setup, with one motor at the front axle and the other at the rear axle. The sedan will be equipped with a powerful engine delivering 650HP and 811 lb-ft. torque. When the M Sport Boost or M Launch Control feature is activated, the car will render more torque in Sport mode.

The i7 M70 has a maximum top speed of 155mph. The sedan will reach 0 to 60mph in as less as 3.5 minutes and 62mph in just 3.7 seconds. It will also support an automatic transmission.

What is the price of the BMW i7 M70?

The basic model of the BMW i7 M70 is expected to come with a starting price tag of $350,000. The sedan will have a bigger price for its higher-end models.

When will the BMW i7 M70 be released?

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 made its debut at the Auto Shanghai Show in China in the first half of April this year. The sedan is expected to have a global launch in late 2023 during the second half of the year.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG